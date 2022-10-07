ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mgoblog.com

2022 MGoPhotos of the Game (Week 6): Indiana

Michigan Football at Indiana 2022 (Patrick Barron) Michigan Football at Indiana 2022 (Bryan Fuller) After the first Indiana touchdown I headed towards one of the endzone corners that Michigan would be attacking on the next drive. An event staff yelled at me to move because I was in the way of the emergency medical cart. I moved but was confused - I didn't see an injury on the touchdown play, or at least I didn't see the typical timeout that occurs when someone is down long enough to need the cart. I turned around and my heart sank when I saw the entire Michigan team taking a knee.
