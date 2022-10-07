Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Lancaster County shooting suspect turns himself in, facing murder charge
Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers. American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. Woman rescued after being pinned under bus near Uptown. Updated: 6...
WBTV
Lancaster County suspect accused of shooting, killing man arrested, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of shooting and killing a person in Lancaster County earlier this week has been arrested, police said. According to the Lancaster Police Department, 55-year-old David Lunn was found dead outside a home on Cedar Street in Lancaster on Thursday night around 9 p.m.
WBTV
York County suspect accused of killing mother, son arrested in Gastonia
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to make a flight yourself, get there early and add a whole extra layer to the process. Project Pink providing mammograms to uninsured women in Charlotte...
WBTV
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
WBTV
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A widely shared social media post claiming that a shopping cart found zip-tied to a car in a grocery store parking lot in China Grove was related to human trafficking or kidnapping is now being debunked by police. According to a press release from China...
WBTV
Southwest Charlotte shooting victim dies days after incident, death ruled a homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was shot this past weekend in southwest Charlotte died in the hospital on Wednesday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 30-year-old Desmond Balogun was shot in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane, which is in a residential neighborhood, just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 2.
WBTV
Man shot and killed in east Charlotte armed robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an armed robbery in east Charlotte. Police responded to the armed robbery call on Eastway Drive at Townhomes of Ashbrook just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Chesterfield County Police searching for a 35-year-old female
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating Britney Funderburk, 35 years old. Funderburk last spoke to her family on September 19, 2022. According to authorities, Funderburk has red hair, brown eyes, is five foot and six inches tall, and weighs 110...
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
WBTV
Iranian women in Charlotte keeping spotlight on injustices in their country
Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers. American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. Lancaster County shooting suspect turns himself in, facing murder charge. Updated:...
WBTV
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues. Updated: 18 minutes ago. If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Lincoln County deputies searching for missing man
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in searching for a missing man. Michael Taylor, 47, was reported missing on Oct. 6 from Janice Road in Lincolnton. His family member said he lived in the basement of the residence and he had not been seen since Oct. 2.
WBTV
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she became trapped under a motor-coach style bus just outside of uptown Charlotte on Sunday evening, a fire official said at the scene. The incident was called in around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar Street and 4th Street.
WBTV
Shakeup of CATS leadership; Second in charge leaving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second-in-command at the Charlotte Area Transit System is leaving the organization. New job postings from the City of Charlotte show the city is seeking a new Chief Operating Officer and WBTV sources confirm that current COO Allen Smith is leaving. The shakeup comes after months...
WBTV
One killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they hit a tractor-trailer head-on in Chesterfield County on Friday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 601 near S.C. 9 in Pageland. The crash involved three vehicles, two of which...
WBTV
Charlotte city council move broadens access for deaf community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. A city spokesperson, who said the change went into effect in September after the new city council was sworn in, explained this was a way to connect more with the deaf and hard of hearing community here in Charlotte.
WBTV
40 women receive free mammograms during Project Pink 2022 at WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology work together to provide free mammogram screenings for uninsured and underinsured women across the Carolinas. The Project Pink bus travels across the Carolinas to provide these screenings in an effort to remove barriers like a lack of transportation and health...
WBTV
Project Pink providing mammograms to uninsured women in Charlotte area
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. Project Pink brings mammograms...
WBTV
West Charlotte motel, now nonprofit, to provide housing using modular homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Months after announcing its closure due to lack of payments from residents, Southern Comfort Inn is back in the form of a newly named nonprofit organization. “I know there was some negativity in the past about the hotel and the fact that we were forced to...
Comments / 0