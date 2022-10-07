ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

WBTV

York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Man shot and killed in east Charlotte armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an armed robbery in east Charlotte. Police responded to the armed robbery call on Eastway Drive at Townhomes of Ashbrook just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man dead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Chesterfield County Police searching for a 35-year-old female

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in locating Britney Funderburk, 35 years old. Funderburk last spoke to her family on September 19, 2022. According to authorities, Funderburk has red hair, brown eyes, is five foot and six inches tall, and weighs 110...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Iranian women in Charlotte keeping spotlight on injustices in their country

Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers. American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. Lancaster County shooting suspect turns himself in, facing murder charge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lincoln County deputies searching for missing man

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in searching for a missing man. Michael Taylor, 47, was reported missing on Oct. 6 from Janice Road in Lincolnton. His family member said he lived in the basement of the residence and he had not been seen since Oct. 2.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

Shakeup of CATS leadership; Second in charge leaving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second-in-command at the Charlotte Area Transit System is leaving the organization. New job postings from the City of Charlotte show the city is seeking a new Chief Operating Officer and WBTV sources confirm that current COO Allen Smith is leaving. The shakeup comes after months...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte city council move broadens access for deaf community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. A city spokesperson, who said the change went into effect in September after the new city council was sworn in, explained this was a way to connect more with the deaf and hard of hearing community here in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

40 women receive free mammograms during Project Pink 2022 at WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology work together to provide free mammogram screenings for uninsured and underinsured women across the Carolinas. The Project Pink bus travels across the Carolinas to provide these screenings in an effort to remove barriers like a lack of transportation and health...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Project Pink providing mammograms to uninsured women in Charlotte area

A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink.
CHARLOTTE, NC

