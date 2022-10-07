Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Brandy Shares Message of Support for Ray J After His Recent Posts Concern Fans
Brandy's showing Ray J a lot of love on the heels of her brother's concerning posts on social media. The 43-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her and Ray J with the caption, "Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽." The post came just hours after Ray J took to his Instagram and alarmed his fans with posts where he contemplated taking his own life.
Wack 100 Tells Ray J to Jump Off the Ledge After Singer Shares Suicidal Thoughts
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources. Wack 100 has said some questionable things in the past, but his latest remarks are downright horrible....
thebrag.com
Coolio Dead at 59: ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper’s suspected cause of death revealed
The music world has been left reeling following the shock news that Coolio – best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ – has died aged just 59. As per TMZ, Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 28th. He was reportedly visiting a friend in the city when he passed away.
Gary’s Tea: We Found Out More Information On Ime Udoka’s Side Chick! Nia Long Allegedly Knew Her!
More details come forward about the Nia Long and Ime Udoka scandal. Gary has all the details on this story!
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson
Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
Black Men Rip Ime Udoka For Cheating On Nia Long; Nia Long Responds
Cheating on Nia Long is crazy.
Did Madonna Just Come Out as Gay on TikTok?
Mom’s gay, everyone. In a new TikTok, Madonna appeared to tease at labeling her sexuality—a perennial topic of rabid speculation throughout the 64-year-old hitmaker’s career. The video, posted Sunday, jumps on a recent TikTok trend where users declare if they “miss” a shot, they’re “gay” or “gay as hell,” before wildly missing. In her take on the meme, with the words “If I miss, I’m Gay!” superimposed over the clip, the “Material Girl” singer attempts to throw a pair of fuchsia underwear into a trashcan, only to fall short. She then throws a hand up and mugs at the camera, hand on hip. A gay icon for decades, Madonna has only ever publicly dated men, including Tupac Shakur, Vanilla Ice, and Dennis Rodman. The mother of six has been married twice (to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie). But she’s arguably more well-known for her onstage kisses with fellow female performers—including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Nicki Minaj. Most recently the queen of pop was spotted locking lips with Tokischa, a female Dominican rapper with whom she recently collaborated, while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B
Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
Ari Fletcher On BET+ ‘The Impact Atlanta:’ ‘I Didn’t Think I Was Gonna Be As Open As I Was’
Fletcher kiki's with Posted On The Corner's DJ Misses and spills some of the tea on the show and how she was a bit nervous to share her life on the camera.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million
Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beyoncé responds after Right Said Fred claim she didn’t ask permission to use their song
Beyoncé’s team have responded after Right Said Fred claimed that the singer used their song without “approaching” them.Earlier this week the pop duo criticised the use of their 1992 hit song “I’m Too Sexy”, which is sampled on Beyoncé’s track “ALIEN SUPERSTAR”."Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person, she just had probably thought ‘come and get me’, so we heard about it after the fact when you did,” they said speaking at the 2022 BMI Awards.“But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift – they came to us. To use our melody...
Complex
Akbar V Drops Cardi B Diss Track “Bothered” Following Social Media Spat
Akbar V is extending her Cardi B feud with the release of “Bothered.”. The diss track comes days after the two got into a lengthy and heated exchange on Twitter. It appears the feud started when Akbar V posted a subliminal tweet questioning the success of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi. “If @chartdata ain’t say it we ain’t believing the CAP,” Akbar tweeted from her now suspended account.
iheart.com
Lizzo Seems To Respond After Kanye West Made Comments About Her Weight
Lizzo is subtly letting the world know that she doesn't care what people like Kanye West have to say about her health or image. On Friday night, October 7, the "About Damn Time" singer hit the stage at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto during her Special tour. In between songs, Lizzo spoke to her fans and responded to the influx of people who've mentioned her name in the media. Although she doesn't name names, its probable that she's referring to Kanye West, who recently brought up her weight during an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
HipHopDX.com
Future’s ‘Codeine Crazy’ Producer Reveals Unlikely Sample Behind The Song
Future‘s 2014 hit “Codeine Crazy” helped kick start the insane run he went on in the mid-2010s, and the producer, TM88, has shared how he produced the song. The 808Mafia producer took to Twitter on Friday (September 30), revealing how the production of the record came about.
Madonna first invited 'Everybody' to dance on this date 40 years ago
Exactly 40 years ago today, Madonna released her self-penned, debut single, “Everybody,” which officially marked the start of her iconic career in the Pop world.
Comments / 0