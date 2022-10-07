Mom’s gay, everyone. In a new TikTok, Madonna appeared to tease at labeling her sexuality—a perennial topic of rabid speculation throughout the 64-year-old hitmaker’s career. The video, posted Sunday, jumps on a recent TikTok trend where users declare if they “miss” a shot, they’re “gay” or “gay as hell,” before wildly missing. In her take on the meme, with the words “If I miss, I’m Gay!” superimposed over the clip, the “Material Girl” singer attempts to throw a pair of fuchsia underwear into a trashcan, only to fall short. She then throws a hand up and mugs at the camera, hand on hip. A gay icon for decades, Madonna has only ever publicly dated men, including Tupac Shakur, Vanilla Ice, and Dennis Rodman. The mother of six has been married twice (to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie). But she’s arguably more well-known for her onstage kisses with fellow female performers—including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Nicki Minaj. Most recently the queen of pop was spotted locking lips with Tokischa, a female Dominican rapper with whom she recently collaborated, while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week.Read more at The Daily Beast.

