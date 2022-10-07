Read full article on original website
WGN TV
J. Ivy talks new album, ‘The Poet Who Sat By The Door’
When it comes to the art of hip-hop poetry, Chicago native J. Ivy is truly one of a kind. From HBO Def Poetry to being featured on Kanye Wests’ The College Dropout album and now releasing a new album of his own. Here to tell us about ‘The Poet Who Sat By The Door’ is poet and spoken word artist J. Ivy.
Dry October about to turn wetter in Chicago
It’s been dry this October in Chicago with just 05.” on the books so far at the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare Airport. Actually, rainfall has been spotty and sparse in the Chicago area since mid-September, with the city’s last significant rainfalls of 1.45 inches coming on September 11, followed by 0.44 inches on September 18. Significant rain should occur early this week as showers/t-storms develop ahead of a cold front.
Weekend Break: ‘Oktoberfestiversary’
Marcella checks out Ravenswood’s ‘Oktoberfestiversary,’ where people get a chance to donate money to food for those who need it and drink tons of beer. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall
LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
Harry Styles show at United Center postponed, disappointing fans
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.
Motivational speaker, author Rachel Hollis comes to Joliet
Rachel Hollis is one of the most popular and successful motivational speakers in the world empowering people to be their most authentic selves. She joins us now with details on her visit to Joliet. Thursday, October 6th at 7 pm. Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet. Tickets: ticketmaster.com. Instagram @msrachelhollis.
Jimmy Smits of 1986 film, ‘Running Scared’ reminisces on filming in Chicago
Dean talks to Emmy-award winning Jimmy Smits, on one of his very first acting jobs in the 1986 action/comedy film, ‘Running Scared’ that was based in Chicago. ‘Running Scared’ will be coming to the Chicago Architecture Center with a special screening this Sunday to kick off the “Chicago on the Silver Screen” series.
Chicago bar voted one of the Top 50 in the world
If you want to have a drink at one of the best bars on the planet, you don’t have to leave Chicago. The West Loop’s Kumiko is 25th on the World’s 50 Best Bars annual list, one of the most prestigious in the world. It’s the first...
Lightfoot latest to take advantage of longtime perk of office
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a page out of her political predecessors’ playbook in plastering her name and likeness in high profile places. When you drive up to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport you can’t miss a giant electronic billboard spanning the stretch of the roadway that features Lightfoot’s image gazing down at […]
Retired Chicago officer’s lost ring returned through coincidence and connection
“I’m sure my mother in heaven is very happy that the ring was reunited with her son."
Kevin Powell talks Bears on ‘9 Good Minutes’
The WGN Radio host and reporter discusses a few topics on the team ahead of their game with the Vikings on Sunday with Larry Hawley on "9 Good Minutes" and "The 9-Yard Line."
The Difference Between a Mammogram, Ultrasound, & MRI
Breast care and evaluation is extremely important but it’s also important to understand the differences between a mammogram, ultrasound, and MRI and when each is needed. Here to break it all down is Dr. V from the Northwestern Specialists for Women. 900 N. Kingsbury, Suite 130-N 312-775-1100. Facebook Northwestern...
Monster’s Mash: Bears’ issues with stopping the run
CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that the Bears need to fix as they reach the end of the first quarter of their season in 2022. While they are 2-2 on the year, their play at times hasn’t been pretty, and that includes one part of the team’s defense: Stopping the run. Right […]
3 injured in shooting near Ohio Street Feeder ramp
CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp. According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed […]
‘In broad daylight’: Bucktown residents upset over recent armed robberies
CHICAGO — Bucktown residents are sounding off following recent armed robberies in the neighborhood. One resident WGN News spoke with Friday said despite efforts to bolster security, robberies are all too common and an incident Thursday is shaking up the neighborhood. “Me and my girlfriend were walking past the...
Woman shot in face in South Shore
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
8 rescued by Evanston fire after multiple boats capsize on Lake Michigan
EVANSTON, Ill. — All boaters are accounted for after multiple boats capsized on Lake Michigan Thursday after a sudden change in weather and conditions. Around 5 p.m., the Evanston Fire Department responded to calls of multiple capsized boats in the area of Clark Street Beach and the Dempster Street Boat Launch. Arriving fire crews witnessed five overturned boats. Evanston fire personnel initiated an immediate full-water rescue response.
‘If I wasn’t shot, it would be the perfect day:’ Cooper Roberts returns to school after Highland Park shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts who was paralyzed from the July 4th shooting is now back to school, after months of rehabilitation and transitioning. Despite returning to school to start third grade, he remains in therapy each week and is still undergoing a slow and gradual process to recovery, according to a report […]
Apply now: $12K possible for selected Cook Co. residents through new program
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say
CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
