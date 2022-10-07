ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Weekend Break: ‘Oktoberfestiversary’

Marcella checks out Ravenswood’s ‘Oktoberfestiversary,’ where people get a chance to donate money to food for those who need it and drink tons of beer. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
wgnradio.com

Chicago pizza is about to get even better

Steve Dale talks with Marc Malnati, Chicago’s Pizza King, who has partnered with Portillo’s. Life can’t get any better than that – imagine, an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza!
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
WGN TV

J. Ivy talks new album, ‘The Poet Who Sat By The Door’

When it comes to the art of hip-hop poetry, Chicago native J. Ivy is truly one of a kind. From HBO Def Poetry to being featured on Kanye Wests’ The College Dropout album and now releasing a new album of his own. Here to tell us about ‘The Poet Who Sat By The Door’ is poet and spoken word artist J. Ivy.
Robb Report

One of America’s Best Pasta Makers Is Opening a Tuscan Steakhouse in Chicago

After the Alinea Group pulled out of opening restaurants in Chicago’s new St. Regis development, the building took its sweet time finding a replacement. But finally, almost a year later, we now know what sort of eateries will be opening up in the 101-story tower. St. Regis has partnered with the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You, to develop two spaces in the building, Eater Chicago reported on Thursday. The star LA chef Evan Funke (Felix, Mother Wolf) will be helming a Tuscan steakhouse, while local chef Hisanobu Osaka (formerly of Japonais by Morimoto) will oversee an all-day Japanese spot. “I’m...
rolling out

Chris Rob is bringing disco to City Winery in Chicago

Chris Rob can do it all. He’s a singer, a songwriter and a producer. The native Chicagoan has traveled around the globe performing and recording with music legends like the incomparable Stevie Wonder. He has worked on projects with Ye, performed at inaugural parties for former President Barack Obama and most recently did the musical score for Netflix’s hit show, “The Upshaws.”
wgnradio.com

Carrier and Bryant Chicagoland Factory Authorized Dealer program

Lou Manfredini is joined by Jp Cadorin, Territory Manager for Chicago’s Carrier and Bryant Distributor, and Ryan Hoger who is the Director of Training. The three discuss the FAD (Factory Authorized Dealer) program and how it allows companies to differentiate themselves. The program allows for the creation of highly certified installers and technicians who’ve passed a comprehensive set of specialty exams and training to ensure their technical competency.
Chicago Defender

Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way

October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
WGN TV

Dry October about to turn wetter in Chicago

It’s been dry this October in Chicago with just 05.” on the books so far at the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare Airport. Actually, rainfall has been spotty and sparse in the Chicago area since mid-September, with the city’s last significant rainfalls of 1.45 inches coming on September 11, followed by 0.44 inches on September 18. Significant rain should occur early this week as showers/t-storms develop ahead of a cold front.
NBC Chicago

Why Was the Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Canceled?

Hours before he was set to hit the stage at the United Center, Harry Styles' concert was abruptly postponed, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans, many of whom had been camping for hours to secure their spot near the stage. So why did Thursday's show get canceled, but...
