Although just one of the four Wild Card Series went to the maximum of three games, the Padres’ Joe Musgrove made the lone contest a memorable — at least for his hometown fans in San Diego. For the Mets faithful in attendance at Citi Field, they had to watch in disgust as their mighty team that had more hits than any in the National League this year mustered only one in the do-or-die Game 3. As their lone answer to hitting Musgrove involved unsuccessfully checking his ears for Vaseline, their season is over and the Padres have a date with the Dodgers. May the Yankees not go down so meekly.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO