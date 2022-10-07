ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
Outsider.com

Oklahoma Fans Emptied Out of the Cotton Bowl During Embarrassing Blowout Loss to Texas: WATCH

Just how lopsided was that Texas-Oklahoma game? We’ll give you tangible proof, straight from the Cotton Bowl. You don’t even need words or a score. So here’s the clip from Saturday’s game. And OK, here’s the score — Texas 49, Oklahoma 0. The camera pans the crowd, going from the Texas side of the Cotton Bowl to those wearing Crimson and Cream on the Oklahoma portion of the stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
NORMAN, OK
Sporting News

What channel is Texas vs. Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule for Red River Showdown

Saturday's Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma will have tons of intrigue — for all the wrong reasons. Neither the Longhorns nor the Sooners will be ranked in this matchup, marking the first time in this series that has happened since 1998 in a 34-3 Texas win. That, of course, was before most of the players in Saturday's game — if not all — were even born.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media

A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
AUSTIN, TX
SMU Daily Campus

Gerald J. Ford Stadium Not Ready For Football Fans

A hot sun beamed down on the turf of Ford stadium during the Sept. 24 football game against the TCU Horned Frogs, one of SMU’s biggest rivalries. The intense 99 degree heat in the sun-drenched stands was just one of the issues fans contended with. The game also saw record crowds, congested parking, and crowded hallways.
DALLAS, TX
High School Football PRO

Duncanville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The All Saints Episcopal School - Tyler football team will have a game with UME Preparatory Academy on October 08, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LUBBOCK, TX

