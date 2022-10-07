Read full article on original website
Related
COLUMN: Brent Venables, Oklahoma Fans Have New Appreciation for Bob Stoops' Consistency
In his 17 years in Norman, Stoops never lost three straight games, and only lost two in a row once. His teams excelled at making sure one loss didn't become two ... or three.
College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo
Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
Oklahoma Fans Emptied Out of the Cotton Bowl During Embarrassing Blowout Loss to Texas: WATCH
Just how lopsided was that Texas-Oklahoma game? We’ll give you tangible proof, straight from the Cotton Bowl. You don’t even need words or a score. So here’s the clip from Saturday’s game. And OK, here’s the score — Texas 49, Oklahoma 0. The camera pans the crowd, going from the Texas side of the Cotton Bowl to those wearing Crimson and Cream on the Oklahoma portion of the stadium.
Oklahoma Coach Admits He ‘Did a Poor Job’ in Red River Showdown
The Sooners lost in blowout fashion for the second consecutive Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln Riley is gone, and the wheels have come off at Oklahoma
Lincoln Riley took a lot of heat from the Oklahoma Sooners fan base after bolting for USC in the offseason. Among other things, they brought up his inability to build an elite defense, something that kept the Sooners from winning a national championship during his five-year tenure. So when ...
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Texas Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's top RB, on Texas' blowout win over Oklahoma: '(That's) why I committed there'
The Texas Longhorns' 49-0 blowout victory over Oklahoma was one of the nation's most notable results over the weekend. And among future Texas football players, it was a moment to celebrate. Edgewater High School (Florida) five-star prospect Cedric Baxter Jr., the nation's No. 1 running back, ...
Oklahoma broke rivalry protocol after loss to Texas
Oklahoma suffered an absolutely ugly loss to rival Texas on Saturday in the Red River Shootout, getting blown out 49-0. The loss was the biggest shutout loss ever for Oklahoma. Not only did the Sooners set some embarrassing records in the loss to the Longhorns, but they also broke protocol...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brent Venables On Saturday's Loss To Texas: I Obviously Did A Poor Job
The Oklahoma Sooners were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in this year's Red River Showdown, losing by a final score of 49-0. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables received a lot of criticism for the way his team performed today. The offense looked lost without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Venables owned...
Could the greatest name in college football play against Texas for Oklahoma on Saturday?
One of the best names to ever grace a college football roster is not only a native of Texas but he could be taking snaps against the Texas Longhorns for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans
The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
Oklahoma-Texas Pregame Injury Report: Billy Bowman, Dillon Gabriel, Wanya Morris, Marcus Major
Numerous Sooners suffered injuries last week at TCU and their status wasn't known going into today's game against the Longhorns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Legendary coaches Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops share memories of OU-Texas
As the Sooners geared up for their rivalry matchup against Texas, KOCO 5 spoke with two legendary OU coaches. Mark Rodgers sat down with Switzer and Stoops at the NOUN Hotel in Norman to discuss their memories and history of the Red River Showdown. Open the video player above to...
Sporting News
What channel is Texas vs. Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule for Red River Showdown
Saturday's Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma will have tons of intrigue — for all the wrong reasons. Neither the Longhorns nor the Sooners will be ranked in this matchup, marking the first time in this series that has happened since 1998 in a 34-3 Texas win. That, of course, was before most of the players in Saturday's game — if not all — were even born.
OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media
A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
SMU Daily Campus
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Not Ready For Football Fans
A hot sun beamed down on the turf of Ford stadium during the Sept. 24 football game against the TCU Horned Frogs, one of SMU’s biggest rivalries. The intense 99 degree heat in the sun-drenched stands was just one of the issues fans contended with. The game also saw record crowds, congested parking, and crowded hallways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Playing the blame game: Where the fault truly lies for Oklahoma’s struggles
After two consecutive blowout losses, the Sooners’ season is at a crossroads — and answers are difficult to come by.
Duncanville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The All Saints Episcopal School - Tyler football team will have a game with UME Preparatory Academy on October 08, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Dallas sports bar among 2022’s best sports bar in America report says
The fall season will see sports bars across the country filled to the brim as football is taking the eyes and ears of sports fans away from anything else going on in their lives.
Look: Late interception lifts Southlake Carroll past Keller in battle of 4-6A unbeatens
The Dragons used a late INT to seal a 38-35 victory over Keller in a battle for first place between undefeated teams in District 4-6A
Comments / 0