ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Never fear, Justin is here. In an old-fashioned AFC North donnybrook, the Ravens emerged Sunday night with a win and in first place thanks to some tenacious defense and the best kicker in the NFL world. On an unspectacular evening for Lamar Jackson (who missed potential deep touchdown throws on back-to-back plays at one point), Baltimore still prevailed on the strength of a 43-yard game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker with no time remaining. It was Tucker's fourth make in as many tries on a night in which the Ravens avoided squandering a double-digit lead for the third time this year. It was also a night in which Baltimore's defense should be lauded; lauded for a huge goal-line stand in the third quarter and holding the Bengals to 17 points and 291 yards on nine possessions. Buoyed by big plays from Patrick Queen, Jason Pierre-Paul, Marcus Peters and others, the Ravens defense cut out the chunk gains from the Bengals and made splash plays of their own when they had to. Over the first three weeks of the season, Jackson was carrying Baltimore. That can't always happen and it didn't in this one, but this time around the Ravens were able to lean on defense and special teams to prevail.
NFL
NFL

Referee on Falcons' Grady Jarrett roughing passer penalty: Defender unnecessarily threw QB to ground

Grady Jarrett seemingly made the play the Falcons needed late in the fourth quarter Sunday, but it instead hurt Atlanta's cause after a flag was thrown. In a one-score game with 3:03 left to play, Jarrett flew past Buccaneers left guard Luke Goedeke on a stunt and slung Tom Brady to the ground for a would-be sack on third down. That action, however, is what ultimately led to a roughing-the-passer penalty that gave the Bucs an automatic first down and 15 yards to boot.
ATLANTA, GA
VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Bears

The first of my Week 4 Vikings players to watch against the Saints didn’t disappoint. Justin Jefferson had a spectacular return to form in London with 147 yards from 10 catches. The Saints left their premier cornerback Marshon Lattimore to guard Jefferson for the most part, and it didn’t work.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL

Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start to season

Baker Mayfield's arrival was supposed to signal a turning point in head coach Matt Rhule's tenure with the Carolina Panthers. Instead, it spelled his demise. After a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Panthers fired Rhule on Monday, the team announced. Panthers defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
San Francisco, CA
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions

Another week without Mac Jones appears to be in New England's future. The second-year quarterback is officially doubtful for the Patriots' Week 5 game versus the Detroit Lions, according to the team's injury report. Tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) is also doubtful. Both were limited participants in Friday's practice. Jones...
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Deshaun Watson permitted at Browns facility for first time since Aug. 30

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is permitted to return to the team facility today for the first time since his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy took effect on Aug. 30. Starting Monday, Watson is permitted to participate in on-site rehab with the medical staff, meet with non-football...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
WBAY Green Bay

LIVE BLOG: Green Bay Packers take on Giants in London

Tottenham Hotspur is the largest football (soccer) club stadium in London with a capacity of 62,850. The Packers and Giants are two of the winningest teams in NFL History. The Packers and Bears are tied with 785 regular season wins. The Giants have 709 regular season wins. The blog below...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) active vs. Patriots

After he missed one week while dealing with an ankle injury, the Lions will have one of their top offensive weapons back on the field in Week 5. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is active for Sunday's game versus the Patriots. St. Brown had been listed as questionable on the initial injury report, having practiced only on Friday in a limited capacity.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Vikings#American Football#Giants Packers#Londoners#The Green Bay Packers#The New York Giants#Nfl Research
NFL

Cowboys QB controversy? Selecting between healthy Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush an easy choice

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With just over 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-5 from the Rams' 22-yard line. Every fiber in coach Mike McCarthy's body was twitching for him to go for it, the result of spending decades on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, if a staff member had told him to be aggressive, he might have done so. The urge was that strong.
DALLAS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy