Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Never fear, Justin is here. In an old-fashioned AFC North donnybrook, the Ravens emerged Sunday night with a win and in first place thanks to some tenacious defense and the best kicker in the NFL world. On an unspectacular evening for Lamar Jackson (who missed potential deep touchdown throws on back-to-back plays at one point), Baltimore still prevailed on the strength of a 43-yard game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker with no time remaining. It was Tucker's fourth make in as many tries on a night in which the Ravens avoided squandering a double-digit lead for the third time this year. It was also a night in which Baltimore's defense should be lauded; lauded for a huge goal-line stand in the third quarter and holding the Bengals to 17 points and 291 yards on nine possessions. Buoyed by big plays from Patrick Queen, Jason Pierre-Paul, Marcus Peters and others, the Ravens defense cut out the chunk gains from the Bengals and made splash plays of their own when they had to. Over the first three weeks of the season, Jackson was carrying Baltimore. That can't always happen and it didn't in this one, but this time around the Ravens were able to lean on defense and special teams to prevail.
NFL
Referee on Falcons' Grady Jarrett roughing passer penalty: Defender unnecessarily threw QB to ground
Grady Jarrett seemingly made the play the Falcons needed late in the fourth quarter Sunday, but it instead hurt Atlanta's cause after a flag was thrown. In a one-score game with 3:03 left to play, Jarrett flew past Buccaneers left guard Luke Goedeke on a stunt and slung Tom Brady to the ground for a would-be sack on third down. That action, however, is what ultimately led to a roughing-the-passer penalty that gave the Bucs an automatic first down and 15 yards to boot.
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Bears
The first of my Week 4 Vikings players to watch against the Saints didn’t disappoint. Justin Jefferson had a spectacular return to form in London with 147 yards from 10 catches. The Saints left their premier cornerback Marshon Lattimore to guard Jefferson for the most part, and it didn’t work.
NFL
Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start to season
Baker Mayfield's arrival was supposed to signal a turning point in head coach Matt Rhule's tenure with the Carolina Panthers. Instead, it spelled his demise. After a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Panthers fired Rhule on Monday, the team announced. Panthers defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny to miss rest of 2022 season after fracturing fibula vs. Saints
Rashaad Penny's season is indeed over after the Seattle Seahawks running back suffered a devastating injury during Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday on 710 AM Seattle Sports radio that Penny suffered a broken fibula that will end his season. The running back also injured his tibia.
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions
Another week without Mac Jones appears to be in New England's future. The second-year quarterback is officially doubtful for the Patriots' Week 5 game versus the Detroit Lions, according to the team's injury report. Tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) is also doubtful. Both were limited participants in Friday's practice. Jones...
Final thoughts on Packers matchup with Giants from London
The 3-1 Green Bay Packers take on the surprise 3-1 New York Giants, who, under new head coach Brian Daboll, have revitalized Saquon Barkley and been the winners of some close contests. Before these two teams face off on Sunday in London, I have my final thoughts on the matchup.
NFL
Deshaun Watson permitted at Browns facility for first time since Aug. 30
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is permitted to return to the team facility today for the first time since his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy took effect on Aug. 30. Starting Monday, Watson is permitted to participate in on-site rehab with the medical staff, meet with non-football...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Justin Tucker's latest game-winner: 'I thank God we have Tuck on our side'
The Baltimore Ravens boast the biggest special-teams advantage in the NFL: Justin Tucker. The league's best kicker once again proved why Sunday night in a 19-17 win over division rival Cincinnati. After Joe Burrow's goal-line sneak gave the Bengals a one-point lead with just under two minutes remaining, it almost...
NFL
NFL-NFLPA joint statement on investigation into handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's concussion protocol
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is a joint statement from the NFL and the NFL Players Association:. The parties have completed their joint review of the application of the NFL's Concussion Protocol following the injury to Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their game on September 25, 2022. Background and Context...
WBAY Green Bay
LIVE BLOG: Green Bay Packers take on Giants in London
Tottenham Hotspur is the largest football (soccer) club stadium in London with a capacity of 62,850. The Packers and Giants are two of the winningest teams in NFL History. The Packers and Bears are tied with 785 regular season wins. The Giants have 709 regular season wins. The blog below...
NFL
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) active vs. Patriots
After he missed one week while dealing with an ankle injury, the Lions will have one of their top offensive weapons back on the field in Week 5. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is active for Sunday's game versus the Patriots. St. Brown had been listed as questionable on the initial injury report, having practiced only on Friday in a limited capacity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Which NFC West team will emerge from four-way tie for first? Plus, Rashan Gary's rise and Dallas' nasty D
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- A fourth-year pass rusher's transformation from a raw athlete to refined game-wrecker. -- A throwback defense for one of the league's most storied franchises. But...
NFL
Giants' 4-1 start under coach Brian Daboll silences doubters: 'We've been for real since Day 1'
The New York Giants won four games in 2021 under Joe Judge. Through five games of the Brian Daboll era, Big Blue has already matched that win total, moving to 4-1 after Sunday's comeback upset over the Green Bay Packers in London. The 2022 Giants have proven well-coached, with Daboll...
NFL
Cowboys QB controversy? Selecting between healthy Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush an easy choice
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With just over 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-5 from the Rams' 22-yard line. Every fiber in coach Mike McCarthy's body was twitching for him to go for it, the result of spending decades on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, if a staff member had told him to be aggressive, he might have done so. The urge was that strong.
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) would need to make significant strides to play vs. Eagles in Week 6
The Cowboys aren't ruling out Dak Prescott for next week's game at Philadelphia, but the quarterback is still regaining grip strength and would need to make significant strides to be ready to return from his fractured right thumb, per sources. Prescott underwent surgery on Sept. 12 and was given a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent procedure on throwing shoulder following loss to Colts
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure on Friday in hopes of relieving discomfort near his throwing shoulder -- an injury similar to the one that sidelined Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for most of training camp last year, per sources. While teammates gathered Friday morning at the team facility in...
NFL
Behind Bailey Zappe, Bill Belichick's Patriots move to 5-0 with non-first-round QBs making first starts
It remains to be seen whether Bill Belichick can win a Super Bowl sans Tom Brady, but there is no question the man can still coach up a team led by a backup rookie quarterback. The New England Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions, who entered the week with the most...
NFL
Ravens' All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) expected to return for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Bengals
All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) will be playing in the Ravens' Sunday Night Football game versus the Bengals, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday. This would mark Stanley's first game action since the 2021 season opener, and just his second time taking the field since...
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 5: Bills QB Josh Allen's first-half clinic puts him in 150-touchdown club
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. 1) Josh Allen puts on first-half clinic against the Steelers. Allen put on a first-half clinic in Kenny Pickett's starting debut....
Comments / 0