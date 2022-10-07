ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Smelly, invasive stink bugs could get worse in some areas, study suggests

By Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vn3QQ_0iQEhgpg00
File – This April 14, 2011, file photo shows a brown marmorated stink bug at a Penn State research station in Biglerville, Pa. The bug that attacks fruits… Read More

(NEXSTAR) — One bug, aptly named the brown marmorated stink bug, is an invasive species already found in much of the United States. They could become even more common thanks to climate change, a team of researchers found.

The stink bug, which seems to find its way into your home no matter what you do and produces a pungent odor when killed, was introduced to the U.S. in the mid-1990s, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Department of Agriculture notes that the bug was first confirmed in Pennsylvania, much like another invasive species officials are asking people to kill.

Stink bugs, native to eastern Asia, feed on a variety of plants like fruit and ornamental trees and some crops. While found in 46 states, the EPA says the highest concentrations of stink bugs are found in the mid-Atlantic region.

But, as researchers from Washington State University recently found, stink bugs could become more prominent amid changing weather, which could increase the suitable habitat for the bug by 70%.

In a study published in Pest Management Science, researchers reviewed stink bug monitoring efforts in 17 states and “several potential climate scenarios,” to formulate a model showing how climate change may impact the bug’s presence.

“Every system will change with climate change, so the fact that you can grow garbanzo beans, lentils or wheat without these pests now, doesn’t mean that you will not have them in a few years,” said study lead author Javier Gutierrez Illan, a Washington State University entomologist, in a press release.

Researchers say overall, conditions suitable for stink bugs are likely to shift northward, stretching into areas around the Great Lakes (Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio) and into West Coast valleys like California’s Sacramento Valley and Idaho’s Treasure Valley.

There were two main factors researchers pointed to that contribute to a stink bug’s preferred habitat — the insect’s dislike for cold weather and its need for water.

As colder weather begins to settle in, you may already see stink bugs trying to work their way into your home. While your home — and populated areas in general — are ideal for the stink bugs as it provides them a place to spend the winter, researchers found that once the insects have reached an area, they’ll be able to thrive without them.

And if rising temperatures mean warmer winters, it could mean success for the bugs. But, researchers say that if higher temperatures leave areas dry, the bugs are less likely to thrive there.

Researchers found that states in the south, especially along the Gulf of Mexico, may see a decline in the bug’s preferred habitat.

Still, the insect “may expand its range considerably in future decades, threatening crops in regions where it has not yet been detected,” researchers write.

“There are mitigating things that we can do, but it is wise to prepare for change,” Gutierrez Illan added.

Some states are working to combat the invasive bug. Researchers at Washington State University, for example, have found that samurai wasps can be used to control stink bug populations. The wasps will lay their eggs in stink bug eggs, effectively killing the bug and producing wasps that will eat other stink bugs.

If you’re trying to prevent a stink bug invasion in your own home, experts at Pennsylvania State University say the best method is to seal any openings the bugs can enter through, whether it’s in your windows, doors, chimneys, or siding. Insecticides outside your home may also help, but their effect can be worn down by sunlight.

Once inside your home, the EPA suggests vacuuming stink bugs whether they’re dead or alive, but know that that may cause your vacuum to smell for a short period of time. You can also make a trap using a metal pan with soapy water placed by a light source, which can attract the bug. Aerosol and fogger insecticides can kill the bug but won’t prevent others from coming in.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

How to spot the most abused drugs of 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia has seen a 15% decrease in drug related overdose deaths over the last year according to QuoteWizardNews. Despite this, overdoses and drug abuse are still a problem across the state. Opioids account for 70 percent of all overdose deaths nationwide and are still the largest category of drug being abused. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phys.org

Invasive stink bug habitat could expand greatly with climate change

A foul-smelling, voracious, wide-spread pest could become even more ubiquitous with climate change. A recent modeling study found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug in the United States by 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. However, whether the insects will thrive in new places depends on the conditions of each area and potential mitigation measures.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Stink bugs could spread their stench to new parts of the US as climate crisis worsens

Anyone who’s smelled a stink bug can recall the smell they emit — a pungent odour some have compared to pepper, rotten fruit or even cilantro.The insects, formally known as “brown marmorated stink bugs”, are invasive to the US, and have spread their musty aromas to more than 40 different states.This is more than just a problem for sensitive noses, as stink bugs can be a serious and detrimental agricultural pest on crops like fruit and corn.Now, a new study suggests that as the climate crisis grows over the next few decades, these rank little creatures could spread even...
ANIMALS
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Insect#Fruit#Diseases#General Health#Pest Management Science
Fast Company

At these new green cemeteries, your body will turn into a tree

Your environmental footprint doesn’t end when you die: Traditional burial uses toxic chemicals like formaldehyde along with steel and concrete, and the acres of grass in cemeteries use fertilizer and water. Cremation uses a large amount of energy. But a new startup called Transcend wants to rethink cemeteries as forests, with each body planted directly under a tree—becoming part of the tree as it decomposes.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

Active Air Force member drowns on Class 4 Gauley River rapid

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) – An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River on October 3, 2022, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The accident happened on the lower Gauley at a class four rapid called Stairsteps. The victim of the accident was a 46 year old man from […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Science
Redding Record Searchlight

How to get rid of ground squirrels moving to your yard in a California drought year

Q. Since the drought, ground squirrels have taken over my yard. Due to water restrictions, I let my back lawn go brown and the ground squirrels have built burrows in my backyard. They are very destructive. The squirrels have chewed up drip line and have eaten several plants in my yard. Now they are building a burrow under the corner of my garage. What can I do to rid my yard of these pests?
REDDING, CA
WVNS

Girl originally from Virginia reported missing in California

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to police reports, a girl originally from Virginia was reported missing from her home in Spring Valley, California since September 22, 2022. She has not been seen or heard from since her disappearance. Alena Mitchem, who also goes by “Gracie” is 15 years old. Her birthday is December 29, 2006. […]
SPRING VALLEY, CA
LehighValleyLive.com

Forget the spotted lanternfly. The litterbugs among us are the true invasive species. | Letter

For years, agencies including governments at every level, environmentalists, public health institutions, and humanitarian groups have endeavored to reduce or rid the world of invasive and damaging species. These have included mosquitoes, cockroaches, and most recently, the spotted lanternfly. These species are targeted for the damage they cause and the diseases they spread. Still, one species has stubbornly resisted control: homo-coleoptera excretimus, or the common litterbug.
ANIMALS
WVNS

Oak Hill man facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a firearm

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Joshua Miller of Oak Hill is charged with the felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, deputies took a report regarding a theft on […]
OAK HILL, WV
Vox

Why Americans want these insects dead

Over the summer, for the first time in what feels like a while, Americans united under a single cause: to murder an invasive bug. Okay, that’s a bit dramatic, but the situation itself was a bit dramatic. Social media was flooded with people in New York City, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey striking down spotted lanternflies in the most creative ways. Videos of the plant-sucking bugs that are native to parts of Asia showed them overtaking trees. Reports from Pennsylvania said they were capable of wiping out vineyards. Researchers warned they also threaten fruit trees and the hardwoods like black walnut. The public went on high alert. The messaging was clear: Stop this bug before it decimates the fruit and timber industries and costs the US tons of money.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Sphagnum Moss Found to Drastically Slow Down Rainwater Runoff in Peak District ‘Outdoor Laboratory’ Study

Researchers discovered that a "superhero" moss can significantly reduce the risk and severity of flooding for communities living downstream. Scientists from the conservation organization Moors for the Future Partnership discovered that planting sphagnum moss in upland areas could dramatically slow the rate at which water runs off the hillsides, preventing river catchments from being inundated with water downstream.
WILDLIFE
WVNS

WVNS

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy