PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start. McNabb did it under coach Andy Reid in 2004 and the Eagles went all the way to the Super Bowl. Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni are 5-0 after Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The future is wide open with how far the Eagles can go this season, but standing tall as the only unbeaten team in the NFL sure makes it seem like the future is bright. The Eagles, who also started 5-0 in 1981, played their worst game of the season but still did enough behind Hurts and a new kicker — and a defense that gave up 357 yards and barely hung on — to win on the road.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO