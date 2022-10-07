ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts, Cameron Dicker lead Eagles over Cardinals for 5-0 start

Cameron Dicker kicked a late field goal in his NFL debut as the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles continued their best start since 2004 with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz. Dicker was signed to the practice squad Tuesday with Jake Elliott sidelined by an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Home, PA
State
Arizona State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Tight End

The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down season so far this year. They're winless at home and undefeated on the road. But ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are making room on their roster. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing tight end...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s head coach in 2018, going 3-13. The 47-year-old Rhule was lured away from Baylor with a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract by David Tepper, the second-wealthiest owner in the NFL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Eagles are undefeated, but hardly perfect at 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start. McNabb did it under coach Andy Reid in 2004 and the Eagles went all the way to the Super Bowl. Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni are 5-0 after Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The future is wide open with how far the Eagles can go this season, but standing tall as the only unbeaten team in the NFL sure makes it seem like the future is bright. The Eagles, who also started 5-0 in 1981, played their worst game of the season but still did enough behind Hurts and a new kicker — and a defense that gave up 357 yards and barely hung on — to win on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#State Farm Stadium Line#Qb#Rpo
NJ.com

What was going through Eagles’ Cameron Dicker’s mind before hitting the game-winning field goal?

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was watching kicker Cameron Dicker jog on the field with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, with the score tied 17-17. As Dicker got closer to the field goal unit, Siposs went up to him, with the fans in the sold-out State Farm Stadium screaming at the top of their lungs. A year ago, Dicker was kicking at the University of Texas. However, there was a different type of pressure with him now being in the NFL, let alone his first NFL game. In his Australian accent, Siposs gave Dicker some advice, not only to help out Dicker, but to reassure himself.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Wichita Eagle

Doc Rivers Dishes Thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s Struggles

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle knew he had to go into the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve on the offensive end of the ball. Although Thybulle's established himself as one of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the game, his lack of production on offense has started to overshadow his value on the defensive end.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy