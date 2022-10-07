Read full article on original website
Hungover in the desert; Eagles bumble past Cards, because they signed the better backup kicker | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. -- A lot of Eagles fans who made the trip out West might have been hungover Sunday, after an impressive showing Saturday night on the streets and bars of Scottsdale and surrounding environs, celebrating the Phillies’ victory in the Wild Card series over St. Louis. The team...
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Jalen Hurts, Cameron Dicker lead Eagles over Cardinals for 5-0 start
Cameron Dicker kicked a late field goal in his NFL debut as the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles continued their best start since 2004 with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz. Dicker was signed to the practice squad Tuesday with Jake Elliott sidelined by an...
Why Kyler Murray spiked the ball on third down ahead of missed FG kick in Cardinals' loss to Eagles
When Kyler Murray carved through the Eagles' defense on a second-and-10 play with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game, it looked as if the Cardinals quarterback had run a first down. With his team trailing by three points and out of timeouts, Murray got the offense up to...
Eagles injury report: 3 out against Cardinals, another key player doubtful
The Eagles had been hoping that left tackle Jordan Mailata would be available to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. However, it appears that Mailata will play the role of spectator. The Eagles officially released their injury report Friday, and Mailata is doubtful...
Kyler Murray booed at home ahead of Eagles vs Cardinals game
The season-long takeover continues. Citizens of any city that’s home to an NFL team beware. If the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to visit your city to play a football game, their fans will show up, and they will take your stadium over. Last year the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina...
Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Tight End
The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down season so far this year. They're winless at home and undefeated on the road. But ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are making room on their roster. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing tight end...
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s head coach in 2018, going 3-13. The 47-year-old Rhule was lured away from Baylor with a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract by David Tepper, the second-wealthiest owner in the NFL.
Joel Embiid’s Tweet After Phillies Win Playoff Series
Joel Embiid is happy for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Eagles are undefeated, but hardly perfect at 5-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start. McNabb did it under coach Andy Reid in 2004 and the Eagles went all the way to the Super Bowl. Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni are 5-0 after Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The future is wide open with how far the Eagles can go this season, but standing tall as the only unbeaten team in the NFL sure makes it seem like the future is bright. The Eagles, who also started 5-0 in 1981, played their worst game of the season but still did enough behind Hurts and a new kicker — and a defense that gave up 357 yards and barely hung on — to win on the road.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts sets new NFL record in Week 5 win vs. Cardinals
It’s Jalen Hurts’ world and we’re just living in it. The Eagles quarterback solidified his MVP candidacy in Philadelphia’s Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hurts completed 26 of 36 passes for 239 yards. He also ran...
Eagles' Cameron Dicker Isn't a Football Fan But Is About to Make NFL Debut
Eagles' new kicker isn't much of a football fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Cameron Dicker is 22 years old, which means he was 17 when Nick Foles took the Eagles on an unforgettable run in 2017. Dicker played high school football at Lake Travis High in Austin, and...
Phillies learn start times for first two games of NLDS
Major League Baseball announced the start times for the first two games of each ALDS and NLDS series on Sunday, and the Phillies have two afternoon games on tap.
What was going through Eagles’ Cameron Dicker’s mind before hitting the game-winning field goal?
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was watching kicker Cameron Dicker jog on the field with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, with the score tied 17-17. As Dicker got closer to the field goal unit, Siposs went up to him, with the fans in the sold-out State Farm Stadium screaming at the top of their lungs. A year ago, Dicker was kicking at the University of Texas. However, there was a different type of pressure with him now being in the NFL, let alone his first NFL game. In his Australian accent, Siposs gave Dicker some advice, not only to help out Dicker, but to reassure himself.
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
Doc Rivers Dishes Thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s Struggles
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle knew he had to go into the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve on the offensive end of the ball. Although Thybulle's established himself as one of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the game, his lack of production on offense has started to overshadow his value on the defensive end.
