Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals
With 1:58 on the clock, the Ravens faced the demoralizing possibility of another home defeat, this time against their AFC North nemesis, the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead, they righted their ship with a clutch drive, relying on their bedrock elements: Lamar Jackson’s feet and Justin Tucker’s leg. Here are five things we learned from their 19-17 victory on “Sunday Night Football.” Faced with ...
Winner of Sunday Night's Bengals-Ravens Game Will Take Over Sole Possession of First Place in AFC North
Cincinnati has a chance to take over sole possession of first place
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s interception led to a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter, and he missed two potential touchdown passes in the third by overthrowing Devin Duvernay down the middle of the field and badly missing a wide-open Tylan ...
NFL scores: Baltimore Ravens escape with win over the Cincinnati Bengals
The NFL is the most popular sport in America and it is a weekly happening every Sunday for many around
Watson returns to Browns’ training facility
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns' training facility Monday, the quarterback's next step in his potential return from an NFL suspension. Watson, banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions, has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30. He agreed to a suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo counseling and treatment as part of a settlement with the league. The three-time Pro Bowler is now permitted to attend team meetings and can participate in Cleveland's game planning. He's also free to work out in the weight room, but he's not eligible to practice until Nov. 14.
Report: 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley Out for Year With Torn ACL
The fifth-year pro suffered the injury in the same game as he scored his first career touchdown.
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith in concussion protocol
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith is in the concussion protocol but tests on his neck came back negative after Sunday’s
Mike Preston: In danger of spiraling, Ravens show signs of hope in big win over Bengals | COMMENTARY
I have never liked the term “must win.” When is any professional sports game not a “must-win” situation? Some games carry more significance than others, but they all need to be won. The Ravens had a big 19-17 win Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium, and not just because it decided first place in the AFC North two months into the season. Let’s start with fan ...
Bengals announce inactive players ahead of Week 5 against Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals have announced five inactive players ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. Bengals inactives include CB Cam Taylor-Britt, HB Trayveon Williams, OT D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman and DT Jay Tufele. Inactive for the Ravens are CB Jayln Armour-Davis, WR Rashod Bateman, RB Justice Hill, OLB Justin...
Ravens Will Be Without Leading Wide Receiver vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be without his top wide receiver this Sunday. Moments ago, the Ravens announced that Rashod Bateman will not play this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bateman, 22, is nursing a foot injury. He missed every day of practice this week. This is a tough...
