Matt Rhule’s firing after Carolina Panthers loss to 49ers sets social media ablaze
At one point or another — just before the Carolina’s loss to the 49ers and just after the team’s decision to fire Matt Rhule — many Panther fixtures were trending on Twitter.
Report: Bucs WR Julio Jones won't play vs. Falcons
The much-anticipated reunion for Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons will have to wait. Jones, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will miss Sunday’s game against his old team due to a knee injury, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. Jones was officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game after...
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay
A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury, while two more players are still in doubt. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss Week 5 with a concussion, while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan are out with foot injuries.
Bucs 21, Falcons 15: Top performers from Tampa Bay's Week 5 win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got their first home win of the year Sunday, ending a two-game losing streak with a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are our picks for the Bucs’ top performers from Sunday’s division win:. RB Leonard Fournette. 14 carries, 56 yards, TD.
Penn State bowl projections: Which New Year’s Six bowl is the team forecasted to be in?
The program hasn’t been to a New Year’s Six bowl since 2019.
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
CB Xavien Howard leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their fifth regular season game under head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re visiting the New York Jets in Week 5. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including cornerback Xavien Howard. Joining Howard on this list are...
