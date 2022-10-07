ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What are the longest games in MLB playoff history?

There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right fielder Oscar Gonzalez finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 15th inning,...
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead

The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Royals Review

Old Royal baseball cards

I have gotten back into obtaining the historic baseball cards, starting with the 69 team. I find it interesting to look at the history of those players whom I obtained in the last month. The Ellie Rodriguez/Steve Jones rookie card, both the one that puts a "q" in Ellie's last...
MLB
Sporting News

MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALDS, NLDS

The second Wild Card Series round in MLB history has wrapped up, and now just eight teams remain in the 2022 postseason. The vaunted AL East, which sent three teams to the playoffs, saw both the Rays and Blue Jays eliminated by the Guardians and Mariners, respectively. Two of the biggest playoff underdogs will continue their postseason run.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Royals Review

Once again, I implore MLB to treat playoff games like the primetime events they are

On October 8, Jose Ramirez—perennial All-Star and MVP vote-getter who will probably warrant consideration on the Hall of Fame ballot when he retires—smacked a two-run home run in the Wild Card series for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was the difference maker in a 2-1 win that put the Guardians in the driver’s seat to win the series, and one of those great moments that makes postseason baseball its own animal.
CLEVELAND, OH
fishstripes.com

Offishial news, 10/8/22: Kim Ng addresses media; MLB playoffs underway

Friday’s MLB postseason games: The Guardians beat the Rays, 2-1; the Phillies beat the Cardinals, 6-3; the Mariners beat the Blue Jays, 4-0; the Padres beat the Mets, 7-1. The first day of playoff competition predictably had some dominant starting pitching, particularly from Shane Bieber and Luis Castillo. Max Scherzer, on the other hand, yielded four home runs, matching his career worst in any game...ever! All of Friday’s winners have the opportunity to clinch berths in the Division Series today.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3

The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

MLB sets start times for start of Division Series

Major League Baseball has announced the start times for the start of the Division Series which will get underway Tuesday. There is a contingency plan in place for whoever wins Sunday’s Game 3 between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres. However, Atlanta’s schedule for the first two games of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies is unaffected.
MLB

