Atlanta Falcons Make Official Decision On Tight End Kyle Pitts For Week 5

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons play a pivotal NFC South game vs. the Buccaneers of Tampa Bay this Sunday. Unfortunately, the team won't be at full strength.

The Falcons have made an official decision on tight end Kyle Pitts. He will not play vs. the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Pitts, the second-year tight end out of the University of Florida, is dealing with a hamstring injury. It kept him out of practice this week.

Marcus Mariota will have to rely on Drake London and other Falcons' wideouts this Sunday.

"Falcons officially ruled out TE Kyle Pitts for Week 5 vs. Bucs due to his hamstring injury," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kyle Pitts isn't exactly having a strong start to the 2022 season. He has just 10 catches for 150 yards on the season. But that's probably due to the fact he's catching passes from Marcus Mariota and not Matt Ryan this season.

Mariota has never been a prolific passer. And the Falcons are clearly committed to making football games as ugly as possible to come away with a win. Last week the Falcons beat the Browns despite just a 36.8 completion percentage and 139 yards passing from Mariota.

The Falcons will try and make Sunday's game vs. the Bucs another ugly one. But without key weapons like Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, it's going to be difficult.