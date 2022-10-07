ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Pink diamond sells for $49.9M, breaks world record

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mUDH_0iQEgSt700

HONG KONG (AP) — A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.

Elon Musk agrees to $44B acquisition of Twitter in hopes of averting trial

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.

The Williamson Pink Star draws its name from two legendary pink diamonds. The first is the 23.60-carat Williamson diamond which was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 1947, while the second is the 59.60-carat Pink Star diamond that sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years

The Williamson Pink Star is the second-largest pink diamond to appear at auction. Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most valuable of the colored diamonds.

“This is an astounding result, proving the resilience of top diamonds in a shaky economy,” said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds.

“Hard assets such as world-class diamonds have a history of performing well even in times of instability,” he said. “Some of the world’s highest quality diamonds have seen prices double over the last 10 years.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after 8-year-old girl shot in Huntington

UPDATE (4:41 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10): A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Monday morning in Huntington. Huntington Police say that 34-year-old Chris Ortiz-Velez, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. They say that Ortiz-Velez arrived at an apartment on Marcum […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Queen Elizabeth
WOWK 13 News

Person taken to the hospital in overnight shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Witcher Creek Road around 5:45 Tuesday morning. Metro 911 dispatchers say the victim then went to the Exxon gas station and waited for an ambulance. The victim was shot in the leg. No word on if anyone is […]
GLASGOW, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Gallia County, Ohio child found

UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022): The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says missing 10-year-old Jaylynn Jones has been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway 10-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Alexia Jones was last seen wearing a green camouflage sweater, blue jeans […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Pink Diamond#Hong Kong#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Sotheby#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Jackson County ATV accident

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County, West Virginia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died in the crash on Dunham Ridge Rd. in Medina. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. No names are being released at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire shuts down street on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Washington St. was shut down on Tuesday after a fire at a local business. Charleston fire officials tell 13 News that they believe the fire started in the upstairs of Appalachian Media Group on the 1800 block of Washington St. The owner of the company said he had just left the building at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

St. Albans home sustains heavy damage in fire

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans home was severely damaged by a fire on Saturday night. The St. Albans Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 2200 block of McKinley Ave. at around 8 p.m. They say that crews quickly knocked down a heavy fire at the rear of the […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side

UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Fire Prevention Parade back after hiatus

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — After a two-year hiatus, the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade is back! The event starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. The theme is Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape. The route is between 12th Street and 4th Avenue. It then heads west and ends at 8th Street. 4th Avenue Between […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 Academy Award-eligible films for 2023 shot in Ohio

OHIO (WOWK) — Two films eligible for the Academy Awards’ 2023 ceremony were shot in Ohio: “Bones and All” and “White Noise.” According to IMDb, “Bones and All” is a horror-romance film based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. IMDb says it is about, “Maren, a young woman, [who] learns how […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University partnering with Kentucky brewery to create Marshall-themed beer

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University has partnered with the Lexington, Kentucky-based brewery, Country Boy Brewing, to create the official Marshall beer: the “Herd Country Lager.” According to a press release from Marshall University, the brew will be an American lager that is, “designed for tailgates and cheering on the Thundering Herd.” They say it […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Ohio school: police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy