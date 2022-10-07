ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s head coach in 2018, going 3-13. The 47-year-old Rhule was lured away from Baylor with a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract by David Tepper, the second-wealthiest owner in the NFL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. He hasn't lost three straight games in over two decades. Those streaks stayed intact Sunday with timely assistance from a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15, running out the...
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 5 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Burrow has yet to have a massive fantasy day this season, but it could be coming this weekend. Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins get to face the Ravens' secondary, which has allowed the most passing yards to opposing QBs and the second-most receiving touchdowns to wide receivers in 2022. If Zac Taylor allows Burrow to "cook", he could score 30+ fantasy points in this matchup.
NFL
NFL

Cowboys QB controversy? Selecting between healthy Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush an easy choice

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With just over 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-5 from the Rams' 22-yard line. Every fiber in coach Mike McCarthy's body was twitching for him to go for it, the result of spending decades on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, if a staff member had told him to be aggressive, he might have done so. The urge was that strong.
DALLAS, PA
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 2-2-0 INJURIES. CB Antonio Hamilton activated from the designated for return list. LB Nick Vigil placed...
NFL
NFL

Injury roundup: Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle active vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins will have two of their biggest offensive playmakers at their disposal as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater makes his first start of the year Sunday against the New York Jets. Miami has been optimistic all week that wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) will be...
MIAMI, FL
NFL

NFL Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol (PDF)

The NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee—a board of independent and NFL-affiliated physicians and scientists, including advisors for the NFL Players Association—developed the NFL Game Day Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol in 2011. The Concussion Protocol is reviewed each year to ensure players are receiving care that reflects the most up-to-date medical consensus on the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of concussions.
NFL
NFL

Chargers' Michael Davis' Latino Heritage Month message: 'Just be proud of who you are'

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis is stretching ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars. The cleat on Davis' left foot is emblazoned with the colors and coat of arms of the Mexican flag, with "Yo soy Mexicano," visible across the top. On the outside of the cleat on Davis' right foot, the word "esquinero," which means cornerback in Spanish, appears in big, white lettering. "Yo soy Michael Davis," is on the front of the right cleat, and on the instep are three letters: "ANA," the first name of his mother.
NFL

