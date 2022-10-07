Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Buccaneers security tackles young intruder during game vs. Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers security tackled a boy who rushed onto the Raymond James Stadium field during the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule
The coach leaves Carolina with an 11–27 overall record.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s head coach in 2018, going 3-13. The 47-year-old Rhule was lured away from Baylor with a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract by David Tepper, the second-wealthiest owner in the NFL.
ESPN
Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. He hasn't lost three straight games in over two decades. Those streaks stayed intact Sunday with timely assistance from a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15, running out the...
2022 NFL season: Week 5 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Burrow has yet to have a massive fantasy day this season, but it could be coming this weekend. Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins get to face the Ravens' secondary, which has allowed the most passing yards to opposing QBs and the second-most receiving touchdowns to wide receivers in 2022. If Zac Taylor allows Burrow to "cook", he could score 30+ fantasy points in this matchup.
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay
A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury, while two more players are still in doubt. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss Week 5 with a concussion, while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan are out with foot injuries.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Justin Tucker's latest game-winner: 'I thank God we have Tuck on our side'
The Baltimore Ravens boast the biggest special-teams advantage in the NFL: Justin Tucker. The league's best kicker once again proved why Sunday night in a 19-17 win over division rival Cincinnati. After Joe Burrow's goal-line sneak gave the Bengals a one-point lead with just under two minutes remaining, it almost...
Cowboys QB controversy? Selecting between healthy Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush an easy choice
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With just over 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-5 from the Rams' 22-yard line. Every fiber in coach Mike McCarthy's body was twitching for him to go for it, the result of spending decades on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, if a staff member had told him to be aggressive, he might have done so. The urge was that strong.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) would need to make significant strides to play vs. Eagles in Week 6
The Cowboys aren't ruling out Dak Prescott for next week's game at Philadelphia, but the quarterback is still regaining grip strength and would need to make significant strides to be ready to return from his fractured right thumb, per sources. Prescott underwent surgery on Sept. 12 and was given a...
Bucs add WR Russell Gage (back) to injury report for Sunday vs. Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to see the injuries piling up at wide receiver as they head into Week 5. Russell Gage was a late add to this week’s injury report, and is now listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons, due to a back injury.
Scott Petrak: I don't think firing Joe Woods is the solution for the Browns
Do the Browns need to make a change at their defensive coordinator position? Scott Petrak says it’s a knee-jerk reaction after five weeks. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 8
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 2-2-0 INJURIES. CB Antonio Hamilton activated from the designated for return list. LB Nick Vigil placed...
Injury roundup: Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle active vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins will have two of their biggest offensive playmakers at their disposal as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater makes his first start of the year Sunday against the New York Jets. Miami has been optimistic all week that wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) will be...
NFL Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol (PDF)
The NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee—a board of independent and NFL-affiliated physicians and scientists, including advisors for the NFL Players Association—developed the NFL Game Day Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol in 2011. The Concussion Protocol is reviewed each year to ensure players are receiving care that reflects the most up-to-date medical consensus on the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of concussions.
Chargers' Michael Davis' Latino Heritage Month message: 'Just be proud of who you are'
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis is stretching ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars. The cleat on Davis' left foot is emblazoned with the colors and coat of arms of the Mexican flag, with "Yo soy Mexicano," visible across the top. On the outside of the cleat on Davis' right foot, the word "esquinero," which means cornerback in Spanish, appears in big, white lettering. "Yo soy Michael Davis," is on the front of the right cleat, and on the instep are three letters: "ANA," the first name of his mother.
