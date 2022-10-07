Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis is stretching ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars. The cleat on Davis' left foot is emblazoned with the colors and coat of arms of the Mexican flag, with "Yo soy Mexicano," visible across the top. On the outside of the cleat on Davis' right foot, the word "esquinero," which means cornerback in Spanish, appears in big, white lettering. "Yo soy Michael Davis," is on the front of the right cleat, and on the instep are three letters: "ANA," the first name of his mother.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO