KTVL
Missing man last seen by co-workers in McCloud heading to Shasta County
MT. SHASTA, Calif. — The Mt. Shasta Police Department is looking for a missing man who they say was last seen in Siskiyou County on Tuesday, Oct. 4. 44-year-old Nicholas Alan Cooper was last seen by a co-worker and his supervisor in the McCloud area. Police say Cooper was heading to his home in Anderson.
KTVL
Hikes with Holden: The Legend of the Applegate Valley
Trails: East Applegate Ridge and Collings Mountain. Parking: Sterling Creek Road (East Applegate Ride) and Upper Applegate Road (Collings Mountain) Length: East Applegate Ridge (5.2-miles total), Collings Mountain (7.5-miles to top, 2.5-miles to trap) Difficulty: Easy to Moderate. Gear: Hiking boots, sunscreen, hat, (pants in fall for poison oak), sasquatch...
KTVL
Grants Pass man killed after crashing into tree in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 3 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately two miles east of Cave Junction. OSP said a Ford Freestar van, operated by 23-year-old Jason Myers of...
KTVL
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Selma
SELMA — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash near Selma after reportedly missing a turn and hitting a fence. Witnesses said a second motorcyclist fled the scene. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6:37 p.m., the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road.
KTVL
Native annual plant sale helps teach Rogue Valley community about ecology
PHOENIX — Pollinator Project Rogue Valley hosted its fifth annual native plant sale pop-up shop in Phoenix to help educate and share the importance of planting pollinators in one's garden. “The act of growing native plants is a way of contributing that doesn’t take a lot of time and...
KTVL
Man arrested for vandalizing and attempting to burglarize multiple stores in Redding
REDDING, Calif — At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 8. Redding Police were made aware of a possible burglary in progress at the 99 Cents Only Store in Redding. A man, later identified to be 51-year-old Rafael Zendejas, was reportedly smashing the store's front windows with rocks. Upon...
KTVL
California creates task force to combat illegal cannabis, criminal organizations
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in a release that Governor Gavin Newsom has initiated the creation of a task force to address illegal cannabis grows and transnational criminal organizations. "As we have been requesting for years, Siskiyou County urgently needs support and commitment...
KTVL
One person is dead after a single motorcycle crash in Selma
SELMA — Crews with the Illinois Valley Fire District, along with AMR Josephine County and officers with the Josephine County Sheriff's Office responded to a single fatal motorcycle crash on the 4100 block of Lakeshore Drive in Selma. Fire officials did not release any more information other than the...
KTVL
Man flees from officers on foot after intending to commit a burglary in Downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Redding Police officer responded to an activated alarm at Trilogy Architecture & Design on Pine Street. According to the Redding Police Department, the officer saw a suspicious male, later identified as 34-year-old Travis McLaughlin of Red Bluff, leaving the location on foot. A witness informed the officer that he had heard the alarm and saw McLaughlin leaving the office before the officer's arrival.
KTVL
34-year-old man found with multiple gunshot wounds at U-Stow-It Mini Storage
GRANTS PASS — A 34-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police at U-Stow-It Mini Storage in Grants Pass late Saturday evening.*. Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) responded to several calls regarding someone shouting ‘Get down, or I’ll shoot’ that was coming from the storage business on Willow Lane.
KTVL
New low-income housing will be available to homeless, fire survivors come November
WHITE CITY — More housing for low and middle-income families will be coming throughout all of the Rogue Valley. The first installation from the Jackson County Housing Authority will be in White City and open on November 1. “We will have at least 12 units set aside for homeless...
KTVL
Education Yurt provides classroom among the wildlife
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Most people only get to learn about a Patagonian cavy from a textbook, but at Wildlife Images you can share the classroom with one. There are many opportunities for school-age students at the rehabilitation and education center to learn up-close with wildlife. The Wolf Pack...
KTVL
Educating the community about human trafficking awareness programs
MEDFORD — Eagle Riders Aerie Lodge #2093 hosted its first chili cook-off to raise awareness of human trafficking and money for a local nonprofit organization that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. “A lot of it starts with awareness and empathy for the situation of people being trafficked,”...
