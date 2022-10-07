ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

KTVL

Hikes with Holden: The Legend of the Applegate Valley

Trails: East Applegate Ridge and Collings Mountain. Parking: Sterling Creek Road (East Applegate Ride) and Upper Applegate Road (Collings Mountain) Length: East Applegate Ridge (5.2-miles total), Collings Mountain (7.5-miles to top, 2.5-miles to trap) Difficulty: Easy to Moderate. Gear: Hiking boots, sunscreen, hat, (pants in fall for poison oak), sasquatch...
APPLEGATE, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass man killed after crashing into tree in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 3 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately two miles east of Cave Junction. OSP said a Ford Freestar van, operated by 23-year-old Jason Myers of...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KTVL

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Selma

SELMA — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash near Selma after reportedly missing a turn and hitting a fence. Witnesses said a second motorcyclist fled the scene. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6:37 p.m., the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road.
SELMA, OR
KTVL

One person is dead after a single motorcycle crash in Selma

SELMA — Crews with the Illinois Valley Fire District, along with AMR Josephine County and officers with the Josephine County Sheriff's Office responded to a single fatal motorcycle crash on the 4100 block of Lakeshore Drive in Selma. Fire officials did not release any more information other than the...
SELMA, OR
KTVL

Man flees from officers on foot after intending to commit a burglary in Downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Redding Police officer responded to an activated alarm at Trilogy Architecture & Design on Pine Street. According to the Redding Police Department, the officer saw a suspicious male, later identified as 34-year-old Travis McLaughlin of Red Bluff, leaving the location on foot. A witness informed the officer that he had heard the alarm and saw McLaughlin leaving the office before the officer's arrival.
REDDING, CA
KTVL

34-year-old man found with multiple gunshot wounds at U-Stow-It Mini Storage

GRANTS PASS — A 34-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police at U-Stow-It Mini Storage in Grants Pass late Saturday evening.*. Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) responded to several calls regarding someone shouting ‘Get down, or I’ll shoot’ that was coming from the storage business on Willow Lane.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Education Yurt provides classroom among the wildlife

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Most people only get to learn about a Patagonian cavy from a textbook, but at Wildlife Images you can share the classroom with one. There are many opportunities for school-age students at the rehabilitation and education center to learn up-close with wildlife. The Wolf Pack...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Educating the community about human trafficking awareness programs

MEDFORD — Eagle Riders Aerie Lodge #2093 hosted its first chili cook-off to raise awareness of human trafficking and money for a local nonprofit organization that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. “A lot of it starts with awareness and empathy for the situation of people being trafficked,”...
MEDFORD, OR

