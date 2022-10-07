ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

VIDEO: Queens 7-Eleven robbed of Nesquik at gunpoint, 5 sought

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for five people after a Queens 7-Eleven was robbed of Nesquik and Mike's Hard Lemonade at gunpoint this week.

The NYPD released images and video of the suspects Friday following Tuesday night’s robbery at the 7-Eleven at Metropolitan and Eliot avenues in Maspeth.

Two women and three men, believed to be in their late teens or early twenties, entered the store around 11:30 p.m. as a third woman remained in a red Toyota Camry.

Police are searching for five suspects after $30 in Nesquik and Mike's Hard Lemonade was stolen at gunpoint at a Maspeth 7-Eleven this week. Photo credit NYPD

One of the men brandished a handgun as the group stole a six-pack of Mike's Hard Lemonade and Nesquik chocolate milk worth $30, police said.

The group then fled in the Camry, which was last seen headed eastbound on Eliot Avenue, according to police.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
