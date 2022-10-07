ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber Ends Friendship With Kanye West After Ye Disses His Wife Hailey – Report

Justin Bieber has reportedly terminated his friendship with Kanye West after Ye dissed his wife Hailey on social media. According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (Oct. 8), Justin Bieber ended his friendship with Ye because he went too far by attacking his wife, Hailey, on social media and claimed she got a nose job. This news arrives after Hailey and fashion model Gigi Hadid came to the defense of Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked online for criticizing his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirts.
