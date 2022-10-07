Megan Thee Stallion might be adding to her filmography with an upcoming role in the award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things. On Friday afternoon (Oct. 7), Hot Girl Meg shared a post on Instagram, which included a series of photos. The first four photos in the series just show Megan posing in front of a building. However, the fifth photo sees the Houston rapper standing in front of what appears to be a green screen holding a card with the title Stranger Things on it. The second to last photo in the slide shows Megan in what looks like a dressing room sitting in a director's chair that has Netflix written on it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO