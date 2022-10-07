Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber Ends Friendship With Kanye West After Ye Disses His Wife Hailey – Report
Justin Bieber has reportedly terminated his friendship with Kanye West after Ye dissed his wife Hailey on social media. According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (Oct. 8), Justin Bieber ended his friendship with Ye because he went too far by attacking his wife, Hailey, on social media and claimed she got a nose job. This news arrives after Hailey and fashion model Gigi Hadid came to the defense of Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked online for criticizing his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirts.
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
