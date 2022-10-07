ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

Walmart Goes After Prime Day With 'Rollbacks and More' Sale: The Best Deals

Retailers are not letting Amazon have all the sales glory this week. Here are the best deals you can grab at Walmart ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12. Ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day, Walmart is jumping in with deals of its own via the Rollbacks and More savings event(Opens in a new window).
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Gordon
People

Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off

Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek.  Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many scattered throughout Amazon's deal hub and even more featured in the Just for Prime section. Popular brands and products are included,...
SHOPPING
Parade

You Can Score An Echo Dot For Only $.99! And Four Other Unbelievable Echo Dot Deals Available on Amazon Right Now

Holiday shoppers, get your carts ready! This year, the deals are coming in hot with Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale launching Oct. 12 and 13. Amazon just released their sneak peeks and they are good, people! You'll be able to save up to 55% on Echo devices, including the Echo Dot. So if this smart speaker is on your wish list we found some WTF record-low deals so you can hit the "Buy Now" button with total confidence. Amazon Prime's Echo Dot deals will be sure to wow you!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Holiday Shopping#Best Buy#Target Deal Days#Lg#Home Depot
CNN

Get ahead with the 16 best deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

If you haven’t already heard, let us be the first to inform you — Amazon is back with another major deals event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. On Oct. 11 and 12, the retailer will be offering thousands of markdowns on everyday essentials, holiday splurges and everything in between. Here at Underscored, we’re expecting major savings during the fall Prime Day event, and we’ll be here to help our readers navigate the frankly overwhelming number of deals come Oct. 11 — alerting you to deals on products we’ve tested firsthand as well as our editors’ favorites, viral products and can’t-miss savings.
SHOPPING
People

All the Best Early Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $35

Shop customer-loved brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, L'Oreal, and Revlon Although Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is still a few days away (if you've forgotten, mark down October 11 and 12 in your calendar!), you can start saving now. There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies with a brand new vacuum or prep for fall weather with this season's fashion must-haves.  And luckily, you don't have to spend a chunk of change to score big. To...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Breville Barista Espresso Machine is on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access

Whether you’re about to make your morning cup or indulging in an evening espresso, we can’t stress enough how fitting the Breville Barista Machine is. Not only is it a powerhouse in the espresso machines department, but it’ll add an elegant touch to your home (much like your favorite coffeehouse evokes).
SHOPPING
Parade

Right Now You Can Save $200 on a Roomba, and There Will Be Even More Terrific Tech Deals During Best Buy’s Black Friday Sale!

Best Buy is the ultimate destination for major deals on all kinds of gadgets and tech toys. Carrying a wide variety of brands from Apple and Samsung to Nikon and GoPro, there’s a little something for everyone at one of America’s biggest personal electronics stores. That's why we're especially excited to share everything there is to know about Best Buy's Black Friday sale!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
laptopmag.com

Best Buy October savings event — top early holiday deals

Best Buy's October savings event includes excellent fall discounts on top-rated electronics. The big box retailer offers tons of Prime Early Access Sale alternative deals on laptops, tablets, PC accesories, gaming and more. One top Best Buy deal offers the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 for just $649...
RETAIL
TheDailyBeast

Parents Sue Amazon for Selling ‘Suicide Kits’ To Teens

Two families are suing Amazon for selling so-called “suicide kits” that led to the deaths of their two teenagers. Family members allege that Amazon had a deadly chemical on sale, which the teens bought and used to take their own lives. The chemical was sodium nitrite, a food preservative that can be fatal for humans if ingested with the right levels of purity. Usually, sodium nitrite is used only at low concentrations, and can cure pork products like bacon and hot dogs. “Amazon is selling a product that is as deadly as cyanide," Carrie Goldberg and Naomi Leeds, the families’ attorneys, said in a statement. "This is different from them selling rope, knives, or other implements that can be used for death because there is no household use for [sodium nitrite] at the level of purity (98-99%) it sells it.” In another statement, Amazon sent its “deepest condolences” to the family, explaining that the product is available for retailers to “preserve foods.” Read it at NPR
RELATIONSHIPS
WRAL

Amazon deals: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 (reg. $99.99), Apple AirPods only $89.99 (reg. $159), Echo speakers up to 72% off, Fire TV Sticks for 50% off

Amazon has some great deals right now including the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 (40% off), Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99 (reg. $159), an Amazon devices sale with Echo Devices up to 72%, Fire TV Streaming Devices and Fire Tablets up to 50% off, Ring Doorbells up to 60% off, Blink Smart Home Security Cameras up to 54% off, queen size 6-pc. sheet set for only $13.32 (65% off), 4 months of Music Unlimited for free and more!
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy