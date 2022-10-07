Read full article on original website
Shinnston Pike (Rt. 19) has been closed from Gypsy Bridge to Meadowbrook Road after two vehicles got in an accident, one a motorcycle, according to the Harrison County 911.
According to WDTV, at least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook. County 911 officials told 5 News two people were taken to United Hospital Center with injuries.
