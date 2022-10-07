The Garrett County Fire Marshal’s Office is meeting with area residents to promote the “Close Before You Doze” fire safety campaign, an ongoing public outreach initiative aimed at spreading this potentially life-saving message and helping keep family members safe in the event of a fire. In partnership with UL's Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), the fire safety campaign, which is based on research that shows fires are spreading faster than ever before, is designed to raise awareness and ensure that residents are as prepared as possible.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO