ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
MORGANTOWN, WV
deepcreektimes.com

Garrett Regional Medical Center: Cindy’s Fund

GRMC’s Dr. Marlana Bollinger, Dr. Rebecca Crowell, Dr. Abigail Feathers, Dr. Marjorie Fridkin, and Dr. Stephanie Sisler recently performed as N’Sync at the annual lip sync fundraiser for Cindy’s Fund. Together, the team reached their goal of $50,000 and received the Judges Choice Award, and was recognized...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Health
Fairmont, WV
Health
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
WDTV

2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook. County 911 officials told 5 News two people were taken to United Hospital Center...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Ronald McDonald House announces expansion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “I don’t even know how to explain it because I don’t know what I was expecting but it wasn’t what I expected at all you know what I mean,” said Callie Taylor, the mother of a sick child. Callie Taylor is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

New safety equipment to be placed in Marion County Schools

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion Sheriff’s Department has joined forces with the county Office of Homeland Security to be able to purchase safety equipment that will be placed in the schools. Plans of action have been developed that require specialty equipment to keep students safe in the event that an incident were to occur. Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local Girl Scout goes for the gold in Marshall County

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local Girl Scout is “Fighting for the Homeless” as part of her journey in earning the highest service award achievable: a Gold Award.  Shaye Meade hosted a spaghetti dinner to raise funding as part of her community service project, where she will be making bags of necessities to hand out to […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu Medicine#Emergency Medicine#Hospital#Chief Medical Officer#Emergency Department#Medical Services#General Health#Fairmont Medical Center
WTOV 9

No one injured in Wheeling residential fire Sunday morning

Wheeling, W.Va — A fire broke out early Sunday morning on Kruger Street in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. Authorities responded to the home and were. met by heavy smoke and fire. Authorities say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WDTV

Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
garrettcounty.org

Garrett County Fire Marshal's Office Urges Residents to "Close Before You Doze" as Part of National Fire Prevention Week

The Garrett County Fire Marshal’s Office is meeting with area residents to promote the “Close Before You Doze” fire safety campaign, an ongoing public outreach initiative aimed at spreading this potentially life-saving message and helping keep family members safe in the event of a fire. In partnership with UL's Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), the fire safety campaign, which is based on research that shows fires are spreading faster than ever before, is designed to raise awareness and ensure that residents are as prepared as possible.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV
Metro News

Fatality reported on FirstEnergy Pennsylvania demolition site

CARMICHAELS, Pa. — An investigation is underway at a power plant demolition site just north of Morgantown in Greene County, Pennsylvania following a recent death. Officials with First Energy confirm a contract worker was killed Sept. 28 at the site where the Hatfield Ferry Power Plant near Carmichaels, Pa. is being torn down.
GREENE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy