Viking add LB Ryan Connelly to the practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have made quite a few roster moves so far this week including both activating linebacker Ryan Connelly from the Physically Unable to Perform list and waiving him from the roster.

After suffering a torn ACL last December, Connelly needed some extra time to recover which landed him on the PUP list to begin with.

Despite the Vikings waiving him earlier this week, they added him back to the practice squad on Thursday night.

The Eden Prairie native spent time with the New York Giants after they selected him in the fifth round before joining the Vikings in September of 2020. He has played in nine games for the Vikings in mainly a special teams role.

With the Vikings current linebacker situation, expect Connelly to stay on the practice squad unless an injury occurs to a linebacker or a core special teams player.