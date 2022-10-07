ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Viking add LB Ryan Connelly to the practice squad

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJa9J_0iQEbnMr00

The Minnesota Vikings have made quite a few roster moves so far this week including both activating linebacker Ryan Connelly from the Physically Unable to Perform list and waiving him from the roster.

After suffering a torn ACL last December, Connelly needed some extra time to recover which landed him on the PUP list to begin with.

Despite the Vikings waiving him earlier this week, they added him back to the practice squad on Thursday night.

The Eden Prairie native spent time with the New York Giants after they selected him in the fifth round before joining the Vikings in September of 2020. He has played in nine games for the Vikings in mainly a special teams role.

With the Vikings current linebacker situation, expect Connelly to stay on the practice squad unless an injury occurs to a linebacker or a core special teams player.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Eden Prairie, MN
State
New York State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Viking, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#The New York Giants#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Acl#Pup
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence suffers injury scare

The Cowboys defense has already had some worry in Los Angeles with linebacker Micah Parsons battling through a groin injury. When he retook the field, he earned a sack thanks to defensive end Demarcus Lawrence’s continued dominance setting up Matthew Stafford. Early in the fourth quarter, there was a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos add linebacker depth to practice squad

After losing starter Josey Jewell to a knee injury, the Denver Broncos added inside linebacker depth to the practice squad on Monday. Denver signed Harvey Langi, a sixth-year defender who has spent time with the New England Patriots and New York Jets. Langi (6-2, 250 pounds) joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2017.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy