Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:

7-6-9-6-0

(seven, six, nine, six, zero)

