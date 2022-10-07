Read full article on original website
Startup team formed as Blugolds named 2022 Innovators of the Year by WiSys
Photo caption: ParityBlu team, from left, Logan Ickert, Samuel Fitzhenry and Nick Hersperger at the August WiSys SPARK Symposium with the Innovators of the Year awards. (Submitted photo) A team of three recent graduates who met at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire have been honored for their innovation as entrepreneurs...
Wisconsin State Patrol Issues Aerial Enforcement In Douglas County
WISCONSIN — Keep your eyes to the sky, the Wisconsin State Patrol is going aerial to patrol Northwest Wisconsin. Pilots are watching for traffic violations from the air this week. The State Patrol’s Air Support Unit set post on Monday above U.S. Highway 2 and 53 in Douglas County....
E.C. Woman’s Experience With Mystery Illness Leads to Push for Awareness
Two years of difficult, unwavering symptoms proved to be a struggle for Dorothy Sorlie of Eau Claire. For a while, nobody seemed to understand what was going on during one of the most difficult chapters in her life. Dorothy experienced dementia which conflicted with her love of literature; an abnormal...
Wisconsin school looks to change transgender student policy
RICE LAKE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One area school district is looking to make a change to its policy related to transgender students. It’s focus is on parental or guardian consent. The Rice Lake Area School Board weighed in on a change to its policies for transgender students. The...
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
New leadership for Student Support Services: Dr. Joy Coates
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has a new face of leadership in the Student Support Services (SSS) program, one of the units in the campus Division of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs (EDISA). Dr. Joy Coates joined the SSS staff Sept. 1 in the position of director, bringing with...
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
Transgender student expresses concern of safety to school board
A Hudson High School student began their public comment by apologizing to the school board for needing to wear a hat indoors. Their hat was paired with a mask. “The reason as to why I’m wearing a hat indoors is because of the risk of possibly being targeted and relentlessly bullied for being a transgender student at Hudson High School,” they said.
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
Alcohol Contributing Factor In UTV Crash In Barron County: Police
BARRON COUNTY — Alcohol was a contributing factor in a UTV crash on Sunday in Barron County that left two injured, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On October 9, 2022, at 6:02 p.m., the Barron County Dispatch Center received a...
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
Two Wisconsin men injured in UTV crash, driver accused of trying to load unconscious man back into UTV
PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured following a UTV crash in western Wisconsin, where the driver reportedly tried to load an unconscious man back into the UTV. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office released information on a crash that happened on October 9. A 9-1-1 call came...
Driver Arrested For OWI After Crash Leaves 2 Teen Girls In Critical Condition, Another With Serious Injuries
BARRON COUNTY - A single-vehicle crash on Monday night has resulted in 2 teenage girls in critical condition and a 3rd with serious injuries. A 16-year-old male driver had minor injuries and was arrested for OWI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
Sheriff: Man crashes UTV in western Wis., leads deputies on chase after
PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. -- Authorities say a man who crashed his UTV in western Wisconsin Sunday led deputies on a chase after the collision.The Baron County Sheriff's Department also said alcohol was a factor in the crash, which occurred in Prairie Farm around 6 p.m.A 911 caller reported two men on a UTV had crashed, and the driver was trying to load the other man, who was unconscious, back onto the vehicle.When first responders arrived, the driver led deputies on a short pursuit that ended at a nearby home, the sheriff's department said.The 35-year-old man who was driving the UTV was initially arrested, then flown to a hospital in Eau Claire. He is expected to survive his injuries.His passenger, a 61-year-old man, was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul to be treated for unknown injuries, the sheriff's department said.The crash is under investigation.
Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
