ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Discussing the challenges that fire departments are facing, and what can be done

A fire, whether it occurs in your home or elsewhere, can be devastating. That’s why firefighters are so important to any community — but many fire departments across upstate New York have been plagued by problems that have made it more difficult to maintain services. This week on In Focus, JoDee Kenney speaks with leaders across upstate New York about these problems — and what can be done. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy joins the show to discuss the challenges that fire departments across his county are dealing with, from those in the state capital to the most rural parts of the area. With many departments staffed by volunteers, labor shortages have been a challenge — but McCoy says the county has made efforts to get more people interested in becoming life-saving first responders. The county executive also discusses how his own experience as a firefighter has impacted his work in his current position.​
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History

Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga Springs, NY
Health
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Albany, NY
104.5 The Team

Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar

The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
DELMAR, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Columbia County second for opioid overdoses

Columbia County Department of Health released that Columbia County has the region's second-highest opioid overdose mortality rate according to the most recent data analysis. Local health officials have launched a new resource to give residents a better understanding of the situation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taps#Health System#Human Resources#Medical Services#General Health#Saratoga Hospital
NEWS10 ABC

Food trucks around the Capital Region

If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Colonie park reopens to public after ducks’ death

The Crossings in Colonie is back open to the public. The town is removing the caution tape that’s been surrounding the pathways for the past few weeks. The park was closed after multiple ducks there died. Tests showed the animals had bird flu. The town says because there have...
COLONIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
glensfallschronicle.com

Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033

Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree

It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting

With Congressional, State Senate and Assembly district lines redrawn, don’t assume you’ll be voting on the same races on Nov. 8 that you have previously. For State Assembly, for instance, if you’re in the City of Glens Falls, your race is between incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner and Republican challenger David Catalfamo.
WARREN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy