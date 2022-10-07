Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Discussing the challenges that fire departments are facing, and what can be done
A fire, whether it occurs in your home or elsewhere, can be devastating. That’s why firefighters are so important to any community — but many fire departments across upstate New York have been plagued by problems that have made it more difficult to maintain services. This week on In Focus, JoDee Kenney speaks with leaders across upstate New York about these problems — and what can be done. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy joins the show to discuss the challenges that fire departments across his county are dealing with, from those in the state capital to the most rural parts of the area. With many departments staffed by volunteers, labor shortages have been a challenge — but McCoy says the county has made efforts to get more people interested in becoming life-saving first responders. The county executive also discusses how his own experience as a firefighter has impacted his work in his current position.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History
Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
Support grows for Albany Police Chief Hawkins
Lawmakers in Albany are grappling with increasing violence in the city. While one council member is still asking the mayor’s office to remove the chief of police there is growing support for the chief.
Upstate New York Brothers Caught ‘Train Surfing’ In New York City
Train surfing is unfortunately exactly what you are thinking. And yes it's very dangerous. Two brothers from the Captial Region are accused of surfing on top of a subway in New York City. Brothers From Captial Region Caught Subway Surfing in Queens, New York. Drew Hogan, 21 of Wilton, New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar
The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
Columbia County second for opioid overdoses
Columbia County Department of Health released that Columbia County has the region's second-highest opioid overdose mortality rate according to the most recent data analysis. Local health officials have launched a new resource to give residents a better understanding of the situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food trucks around the Capital Region
If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
Schenectady County to hold free rabies vaccine clinic
Schenectady County will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic for cats, ferrets, and dogs in Schenectady on October 22.
WNYT
Colonie park reopens to public after ducks’ death
The Crossings in Colonie is back open to the public. The town is removing the caution tape that’s been surrounding the pathways for the past few weeks. The park was closed after multiple ducks there died. Tests showed the animals had bird flu. The town says because there have...
Trick-or-Treat downtown Saratoga at the Fall Festival
Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association (DBA) announces the Fall Festival taking place on October 22 from noon to 4 p.m. Following the daytime festival will be a movie screening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Head Of NY State Police Resigns Amid Allegations He Shielded Colleague From Complaints
The head of the New York State Police is stepping down after Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed her office was investigating allegations that he mishandled internal personnel complaints. State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen, age 59, of Glens Falls in Warren County, announced his resignation Friday, Oct. 7, the agency said in...
glensfallschronicle.com
Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033
Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree
It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
Maple Sugaring Equipment store’s grand opening
Join Peaceful Valley Maple Farms at the Grand Opening of a new CDL store in Johnstown. The event takes place on October 14 and 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19.
Some Rotterdam residencies ordered to boil water
The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water order for multiple residencies in the town of Rotterdam.
glensfallschronicle.com
Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting
With Congressional, State Senate and Assembly district lines redrawn, don’t assume you’ll be voting on the same races on Nov. 8 that you have previously. For State Assembly, for instance, if you’re in the City of Glens Falls, your race is between incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner and Republican challenger David Catalfamo.
Albany man convicted in East Capitol Park stabbing case
An Albany man has been found guilty after a jury trial in connection with a stabbing in East Capitol Park. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Alexander Contompasis, 39, was convicted of all charges in a five-count indictment.
Comments / 0