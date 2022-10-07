Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Beer/Bacon Walk & Candy Crawl
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- You can enjoy an afternoon of sampling local beer paired with bacon-infused finger foods!. The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting their 3rd annual Beer & Bacon Walk on Saturday, November 5th from 1pm-6pm. Stroll the sidewalks downtown and sample delicious brews paired with bacon-infused bites at twenty downtown locations. Mark your calendars and set your alarms because tickets are expected to sell out fast! Tickets on Sale October 1st!
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Miller and Campbell Costume Service can outfit you for everything
MILWAUKEE - Are you in need of a great costume? Miller and Campbell Costume Service can outfit you for everything from Broadway productions and school plays to Halloween and cosplay. Christina Van Zelst is in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood with a look at what’s available this season.
CBS 58
New playfield now open on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new playfield opened on the north side of Milwaukee today, on Oct. 8. The newly renovated Green Bay playfield was first developed in 1928. In the summer of 2020, Milwaukee Recreation and local community members came together to redesign the space. Community members voted on...
spectrumnews1.com
South Milwaukee woman turns love of balloons into decor business
MILWAUKEE — Nilsa Arce-Masso has been fascinated with balloons her entire life. “It was one of those things that [my mom] would get us — so many balloons and a small gift. It was always in us and for me, I loved it,” said Arce-Masso. That’s why...
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
CBS 58
Fight over gun leaves Milwaukee man shot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Burleigh and 6th around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Police say the man who was shot...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 7-9
Our Lady of Lourdes’ annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Fair intertwines local venues, live music, community and games in a fundraiser for the church. Artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original artwork and more. Admission is free. 2. French Happy Hour. FRIDAY AT 5 P.M. | LION’S TOOTH MKE...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
October fun in the Third Ward
MILWAUKEE - Fall is one of the best time to get out and explore outdoor activities. From live theater to a harvest festival, Jordan Dechambre with the Historic Third Ward Association shares what's up in the Ward in October.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
For Carla Koplin Cohn, Milwaukee’s Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron overcame hate was like family
Her daughter’s Uncle Henry died. That’s how she explains it when you talk to Carla Koplin Cohn, a Jewish woman who grew up in Macon, Georgia, who wound up at the crossroads of baseball — and American — history. In the early 1970s, Cohn was baseball...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near 35th and Florist, Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 8, near 35th and Florist around 9 p.m. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jack-O’-Lantern Nights at the Racine Zoo
Walk through, don’t drive through, the zoo this spooky season. Unlike the Halloween Glow events of the past couple years where attendees stayed in their cars, the Racine Zoo is inviting the public to walk its paths at night for a fun light event that’s all about jack-o’-lanterns, more than 1,000 of them to be inexact. It’s fittingly called Jack-O’-Lantern Nights.
mkewithkids.com
Bayshore Welcomes New Movie Theater and Pizza Kitchen (2022)
GLENDALE, Wis. (Oct. 6, 2022) – BAYSHORE is excited to announce the addition of Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas projected to open in the summer of 2023. The 42,951 square-foot space will be located 5750 N. Bayshore Drive, above the Rotunda at BAYSHORE. “We are so pleased to welcome ACX Cinemas...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ACX Cinemas coming to Bayshore
GLENDALE, Wis. - Bayshore announced the addition of Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas which is projected to open summer of 2023. The 42,951 square-foot space will be located near Lydell and Fountainview, above the Rotunda at Bayshore. The new location will include six movie theaters with luxury heated recliners, as well as...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Iron Horse Hotel OWI arrest
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody for OWI Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a report of a crash near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. They found a parked black...
Milwaukee neighborhood stripped of a sense of safety after triple shooting
A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after a triple shooting near 21st and Keefe on Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say a larger police presence is needed to save lives.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed, family waiting on answers 1 year later
MILWAUKEE - The last time one Milwaukee mother says she spoke to her 19-year-old daughter was one year ago Saturday, Oct. 8 – before she was shot and killed. It's also the last time the mother said she heard from police. Tanija Turner's family held a vigil for her...
