Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Racine & Me: Beer/Bacon Walk & Candy Crawl

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- You can enjoy an afternoon of sampling local beer paired with bacon-infused finger foods!. The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting their 3rd annual Beer & Bacon Walk on Saturday, November 5th from 1pm-6pm. Stroll the sidewalks downtown and sample delicious brews paired with bacon-infused bites at twenty downtown locations. Mark your calendars and set your alarms because tickets are expected to sell out fast! Tickets on Sale October 1st!
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Miller and Campbell Costume Service can outfit you for everything

MILWAUKEE - Are you in need of a great costume? Miller and Campbell Costume Service can outfit you for everything from Broadway productions and school plays to Halloween and cosplay. Christina Van Zelst is in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood with a look at what’s available this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

New playfield now open on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new playfield opened on the north side of Milwaukee today, on Oct. 8. The newly renovated Green Bay playfield was first developed in 1928. In the summer of 2020, Milwaukee Recreation and local community members came together to redesign the space. Community members voted on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Fight over gun leaves Milwaukee man shot

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Burleigh and 6th around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Police say the man who was shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Speakeasy#Hocus Pocus#Food Drink
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 7-9

Our Lady of Lourdes’ annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Fair intertwines local venues, live music, community and games in a fundraiser for the church. Artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original artwork and more. Admission is free. 2. French Happy Hour. FRIDAY AT 5 P.M. | LION’S TOOTH MKE...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

October fun in the Third Ward

MILWAUKEE - Fall is one of the best time to get out and explore outdoor activities. From live theater to a harvest festival, Jordan Dechambre with the Historic Third Ward Association shares what's up in the Ward in October.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near 35th and Florist, Milwaukee man injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 8, near 35th and Florist around 9 p.m. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jack-O’-Lantern Nights at the Racine Zoo

Walk through, don’t drive through, the zoo this spooky season. Unlike the Halloween Glow events of the past couple years where attendees stayed in their cars, the Racine Zoo is inviting the public to walk its paths at night for a fun light event that’s all about jack-o’-lanterns, more than 1,000 of them to be inexact. It’s fittingly called Jack-O’-Lantern Nights.
RACINE, WI
mkewithkids.com

Bayshore Welcomes New Movie Theater and Pizza Kitchen (2022)

GLENDALE, Wis. (Oct. 6, 2022) – BAYSHORE is excited to announce the addition of Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas projected to open in the summer of 2023. The 42,951 square-foot space will be located 5750 N. Bayshore Drive, above the Rotunda at BAYSHORE. “We are so pleased to welcome ACX Cinemas...
GLENDALE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ACX Cinemas coming to Bayshore

GLENDALE, Wis. - Bayshore announced the addition of Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas which is projected to open summer of 2023. The 42,951 square-foot space will be located near Lydell and Fountainview, above the Rotunda at Bayshore. The new location will include six movie theaters with luxury heated recliners, as well as...
GLENDALE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Iron Horse Hotel OWI arrest

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody for OWI Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a report of a crash near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. They found a parked black...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman killed, family waiting on answers 1 year later

MILWAUKEE - The last time one Milwaukee mother says she spoke to her 19-year-old daughter was one year ago Saturday, Oct. 8 – before she was shot and killed. It's also the last time the mother said she heard from police. Tanija Turner's family held a vigil for her...
MILWAUKEE, WI

