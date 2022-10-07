ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Take a 360-degree Fleet Week flight with KPIX's Lt. Jessica Burch

CBS News Bay Area's very own pilot and meteorologist Jessica Burch is getting into the spirit of The Fleet Week Air Show by taking the stick of a T33 jet and inviting our viewers to join the virtual reality 360 experience.Here's just a taste -- keep an eye on our website and social channels for the links to fly with Jessica and virtually experience her aviation thrill ride.
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down Suddenly

"KGO Jetcopter 810" by SJL is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. KGO-AM, a legendary radio station in the San Francisco Bay Area, ended its run on the airwaves Thursday, a decade after a shocking fall from a top-rated station to the bottom of the ratings amid a format change.
sftimes.com

5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco

Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
KRON4 News

UC Berkeley to offer a Nicki Minaj course for spring semester

BERKELEY, Calif. (KTLA) — The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester. The course, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will encourage students to think about how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” […]
KRON4 News

Viral TikTok video shows dog rushing up tree in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Here’s something you don’t see every day, viral TikTok video (above) shows a dog running up a tall tree, as its owner throws what looks like a stuffed bird. The medium-sized light fur dog was spotted last month on a walk in Todos Santos Plaza in Concord. It is usually cats […]
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.
FOX40

Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
