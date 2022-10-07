Tomorrow, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten will continue her "ARPStars" tour in Baltimore to highlight ways schools are using American Rescue Plan (ARP) investments to support K-12 students’ academic recovery. She will visit two schools in the Baltimore area. First, Deputy Secretary Marten will visit Harford Heights Elementary School where she will learn about ways the school utilized ARP funds to launch tutoring programs aimed at improving English and Math scores in the school. Afterwards, she will discuss the impact of these programs with parents and teachers.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO