Freaky Friday fans rejoice! Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she’d be happy to star in a sequel to the 2003 comedy alongside Lindsay Lohan, if she was offered to do so, during an interview on The View on Monday, October 10. Jamie, 63, admitted that now nearly 20 years later, she’d love to revisit the roles alongside the Mean Girls actress, 36, and their co-star Mark Harmon, 71. When asked if she’d like to use her View appearance to pitch Disney on bringing her and Lindsay back together for the sequel, Jamie admitted that she’d “already written to Disney” and would appear in their new The Haunted Mansion movie.

MOVIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO