Man charged in alleged knife assault

A rural Rice County man is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s throat.

Alexander Thomas Petricka, 35, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault this week in Rice County District Court.

A woman reported Petricka was upset at his residence southeast of Montgomery Tuesday night and he threw a lunchbox at her car, according to a court complaint.

The woman said she went inside the residence and Petricka grabbed her arm, pushed her against a wall, grabbed a kitchen knife and held it against her throat while he continued to yell at her. The woman said she was able to get away from him and he then left the house.

Petricka reportedly admitted to throwing a lunchbox and grabbing the woman’s arms, but he denied ever having a knife.

Petricka was arrested and released on $4,000 bond with conditions including he not have contact with the woman. He makes a first court appearance on Oct. 19.