ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Man charged in alleged knife assault

By Kristine Goodrich
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

A rural Rice County man is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s throat.

Alexander Thomas Petricka, 35, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault this week in Rice County District Court.

A woman reported Petricka was upset at his residence southeast of Montgomery Tuesday night and he threw a lunchbox at her car, according to a court complaint.

The woman said she went inside the residence and Petricka grabbed her arm, pushed her against a wall, grabbed a kitchen knife and held it against her throat while he continued to yell at her. The woman said she was able to get away from him and he then left the house.

Petricka reportedly admitted to throwing a lunchbox and grabbing the woman’s arms, but he denied ever having a knife.

Petricka was arrested and released on $4,000 bond with conditions including he not have contact with the woman. He makes a first court appearance on Oct. 19.

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

7 Felonies Dropped Against Rochester Woman Accused of Hit & Run

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of a hit and run last year in Winona County today entered into a plea agreement. 33-year-old Cherise Dale admitted to a misdemeanor careless driving charge in exchange for the dismissal of nine other charges including seven felonies. The list of felonies included two counts of criminal vehicular operation and multiple burglary charges.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Minneapolis Man Arrested, Charged with Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills. According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, on September 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., 50-year-old Raphael Nunn approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle in an underground parking garage in Arden Hills.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, MN
Montgomery, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Rice County, MN
City
Rice, MN
Rice County, MN
Crime & Safety
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Police: Officer Fatally Shoots Dog to Escape Serious Injury

Crystal police say they are trying to set the record straight after an officer fatally shot and killed a dog. The incident happened Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of Hampshire Avenue S. Crystal police say they were first called for a domestic dispute situation. “Officers got there and mediated...
CRYSTAL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged in 3 shootings, 1 fatal, near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in three separate shootings, one of which was fatal.The fatal shooting occurred Sept. 22 near East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue, at about 9:30 a.m. Police arrived to find a concerned citizen attempting to perform chest compressions on the victim, but he died on the scene. Investigators said he had been shot in the back.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance from a nearby convenience store showed the person who shot the victim, who was later identified as 24-year-old Michael Green of St. Paul.An employee at the store told police that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
MENOMONIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Felony Assault#Kitchen Knife#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigating shooting at apartment in Loring Park neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Friday night after getting called to a Loring Park apartment on a report of a shooting inside the building.Officers say they responded to the incident on 215 Oak Grove Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. They found a man with an injury to his hand but determined it was not gun-related.Police found evidence of gunfire in the hallway and say preliminary information indicates an altercation least to gunfire.Shots were fired through a door and wall in the apartment complex.No one was been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit

MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala. 
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eagan post office worker sentenced to 6 months probation for role in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man who worked at an Eagan post office was sentenced to six months of probation and was fined for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. was federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Bratjan pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced to six months probation, in addition to a $1,500 fine, $500 restitution, and 60 hours of community service. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, an affidavit says. Multiple tipsters said Bratjan had taken photos of himself at the Capitol and made social media posts about entering the building. RELATED: Eagan post office worker charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attackBratjan is among eight other Minnesotans who have been arrested in connection to the riots.
EAGAN, MN
myalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality

ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
ALBERT LEA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died.The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital. No arrests have been made. It's the 69th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

Police in Minneapolis are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday near Victory Memorial Park. The Minneapolis Police Department said a man shot during an apparent argument with another man later died the hospital, marking the city's 70th homicide of the year. Police said both neighbors and officers attempted life-saving measures while...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
936
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy