South Bend, IN

Mishawka Parks and Rec now-hiring workers for Ironworks Ice Rink

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Department is currently hiring for the opening season of the Ironworks Ice Rink. The department is looking for ice rink attendants and managers for the 2022-2023 season, which lasts from December to March. Those looking to apply can do so by emailing...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Goshen College introduces first mascot in school history

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College has a brand-new mascot!. Since the school opened in 1894, GC athletics has been without an official mascot. While Goshen stuck with an unofficial mascot for the 2021-2022 season, the athletic department announced that an official mascot would be coming for 2022-2023. The mascot was...
GOSHEN, IN
Altercation during High School soccer game sparks concerns

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. -- High school sports are meant to be a fun way for kids to get involved outside of the classroom, but one high school soccer game turned violent last month at New Prairie high school. The New Prairie Cougars were hosting South Bend Riley for its senior...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Former Hobart All-Conference football player Elizjah Wilson is dead

Elizjah Wilson was an All-Northwest Crossroads Conference first-team player last year for Hobart. Wilson was a part of two sectional-winning teams and two regional-winning teams at Hobart. The massive offensive lineman passed away according to athletic director Mike Black. “It’s a really tragic day,” Black said. “I never heard anyone...
HOBART, IN
Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City

(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
LA PORTE, IN
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Firefighters investigating fire at Polito's Pizza

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at Polito's Pizza on Saturday, October 8. It started around 10:25 a.m. No one was injured because of the fire and firefighters say the building only had smoke damage.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
MISHAWAKA, IN
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival

Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Brenneman finishes with a double-double as Goshen goes down in Gary

GARY, Ind. - In a break from the conference schedule, the Goshen women's volleyball team traveled to Gary on Saturday and lost in four sets to IU-Northwest. Goshen's best set was a 25-22 win in the third. The Leafs had 15 kills and just four errors in that set alone. This came after a second set where Goshen scored 11 points and had just six kills.
GOSHEN, IN
FOP and South Bend reach tentative contract agreement

The city of South Bend has reached a new contract deal with the FOP that is expected to help the police department's recruiting efforts. The agreement includes proposed raises of more than 16 percent over the next three years. The city is also doubling the lateral transfer bonus for experienced...
SOUTH BEND, IN
As company looks for new hires, strikers say it’s a ‘slap in the face’

ELKHART, Ind.-- A strike continues between Elkhart Products Corporation and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) Local 2018. As of Thursday, 108 Elkhart Products employees are still on strike. Those strikers arrived to a surprise Thursday a huge “now hiring” sign on the building of the company...
ELKHART, IN
Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN

