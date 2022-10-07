Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
abc57.com
Mishawka Parks and Rec now-hiring workers for Ironworks Ice Rink
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Department is currently hiring for the opening season of the Ironworks Ice Rink. The department is looking for ice rink attendants and managers for the 2022-2023 season, which lasts from December to March. Those looking to apply can do so by emailing...
abc57.com
Celebrate fall in downtown South Bend with October First Fridays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Downtown South Bend is ushering in a new season with its October First Fridays event, Fall Frolic. The event will be held on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Michigan St. A special themed event this month is the Oktoberfest...
abc57.com
Goshen College introduces first mascot in school history
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College has a brand-new mascot!. Since the school opened in 1894, GC athletics has been without an official mascot. While Goshen stuck with an unofficial mascot for the 2021-2022 season, the athletic department announced that an official mascot would be coming for 2022-2023. The mascot was...
abc57.com
Altercation during High School soccer game sparks concerns
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. -- High school sports are meant to be a fun way for kids to get involved outside of the classroom, but one high school soccer game turned violent last month at New Prairie high school. The New Prairie Cougars were hosting South Bend Riley for its senior...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Hobart All-Conference football player Elizjah Wilson is dead
Elizjah Wilson was an All-Northwest Crossroads Conference first-team player last year for Hobart. Wilson was a part of two sectional-winning teams and two regional-winning teams at Hobart. The massive offensive lineman passed away according to athletic director Mike Black. “It’s a really tragic day,” Black said. “I never heard anyone...
abc57.com
Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
abc57.com
Wellfield Botanic Gardens hosts Garden of Villains event October 14 & 15
ELKHART, Ind. - Wellfield Botanic Gardens is rallying up heroes for its first-ever Garden of Villains event on October 14 and 15. During the event, participants are on a mission to save fellow superheroes that have been captured by villains in the gardens. Guests will get a chance to meet...
hometownnewsnow.com
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City
(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
abc57.com
Firefighters investigating fire at Polito's Pizza
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at Polito's Pizza on Saturday, October 8. It started around 10:25 a.m. No one was injured because of the fire and firefighters say the building only had smoke damage.
abc57.com
Goshen Arts Council opens invitation to artists to participate in November First Fridays
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Arts Council is looking for local artists to work with downtown businesses to put their artwork on display for November First Fridays. November First Fridays is an art tour which features performances and exhibits from area artisans of all ages throughout downtown Goshen. The first...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Athletic League hosting women's self-defense, yoga classes
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The South Bend Police Athletic League will host women's self-defense and yoga classes from October 10 through 12. All classes are free but registration is required. A yoga class will be held on Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Beacon, located at 2410...
22 WSBT
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival
Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
goleafs.net
Brenneman finishes with a double-double as Goshen goes down in Gary
GARY, Ind. - In a break from the conference schedule, the Goshen women's volleyball team traveled to Gary on Saturday and lost in four sets to IU-Northwest. Goshen's best set was a 25-22 win in the third. The Leafs had 15 kills and just four errors in that set alone. This came after a second set where Goshen scored 11 points and had just six kills.
abc57.com
FOP and South Bend reach tentative contract agreement
The city of South Bend has reached a new contract deal with the FOP that is expected to help the police department's recruiting efforts. The agreement includes proposed raises of more than 16 percent over the next three years. The city is also doubling the lateral transfer bonus for experienced...
abc57.com
As company looks for new hires, strikers say it’s a ‘slap in the face’
ELKHART, Ind.-- A strike continues between Elkhart Products Corporation and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) Local 2018. As of Thursday, 108 Elkhart Products employees are still on strike. Those strikers arrived to a surprise Thursday a huge “now hiring” sign on the building of the company...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
