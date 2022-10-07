Read full article on original website
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
Captain Tyler Lockett on the officiating in Seahawks’ loss at Saints: ‘It was ridiculous’
Seattle particularly angered by a holding penalty on rookie tackle Charles Cross that negated a go-ahead touchdown by DK Metcalf.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear
Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether...
LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Get In Awkward Twitter Fight
On Thursday night, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared a viral photo of Melvin Gordon staring at Russell Wilson. That tweet sparked a fiery response from LeSean McCoy. McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler, decided to take a shot at Griffin. "Damn bro take it...
Complex
RGIII and LeSean McCoy Exchange Shots Over Russell Wilson’s Performance
Russell Wilson is at the center of a brewing beef between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy. On Friday, the two retired NFL players exchanged shots on Twitter, though neither RGIII or McCoy were the topic of their argument. The back-and-forth began with RGIII throwing shade at Wilson, who on Thursday delivered a sub-par performance in the Broncos’ loss to the Colts.
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done in postseason with injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season. Sandlin was removed in the 10th inning of Saturday’s game — won 1-0 by the Guardians in 15 — with what the team called “upper arm tightness.” Cleveland will open the AL Division Series on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees after the Guardians’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.
