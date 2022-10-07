ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s head coach in 2018, going 3-13. The 47-year-old Rhule was lured away from Baylor with a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract by David Tepper, the second-wealthiest owner in the NFL.
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
Bills power through Steelers, 38-3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WKBW) — The first catch of the game was scary to watch Taiwan Jones hiccup his first kick return of the season. However, just when it looks to be going nowhere, the Bills reminded Highmark why they are the number one 3rd down team in the league.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Inactives for Week 5 at Buffalo Bills

It’s a landmark Sunday in the history of the Steelers, as Pittsburgh will officially enter a new era — the Kenny Pickett era. In Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 5, the former Pittsburgh Panthers star will make his first start for the franchise. While he got some action last weekend against the New York Jets, starting will be a whole different animal.
AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills LB Matt Milano believes he hasn’t played “good enough” so far this season and must make more plays. “Not good enough,” Milano said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News. “I have to keep going and make more plays, make more tackles, make more sacks.”
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of Bills vs Steelers, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for the game from Highmark Stadium. You can watch Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. on this page or on WIVB and WNLO. Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live? News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak […]
