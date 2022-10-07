Read full article on original website
Bills vs. Steelers: Josh Allen on Pace For History?
The Buffalo Bills jumped out to an early lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers, contrasting their more recent comeback efforts.
Brawlin' Bills vs. Steelers Notebook: Josh Allen Ties Jim Kelly Record in Blowout of Steelers
The Buffalo Bills came into the Week 5 AFC matchup as 14-point favorites against the spread.
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are heavily favored this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, many starters are out due to injury, including tight end Dawson Knox and safety Jordan Poyer.
Augusta Free Press
Josh Allen has career day, leading Buffalo Bills to 38-3 romp over Pittsburgh Steelers
Highmark Stadium in Buffalo proved to be a house of horrors for Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a career day, throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns as part of a 38-3 dismantling of the Steelers. Allen threw for 348 yards and the four scores...
Buffalo Bills Are 'Perfect'? Warning Issued by CBS' Tony Romo Ahead of Chiefs Showdown
CBS' Tony Romo issued a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Eric Wood named 'Legend of the Game' for Bills vs. Steelers
Eric Wood never went far. Wood was forced to retire after the 2017 NFL season due to a neck injury. Soon after, he ended up joining the Bills’ radio broadcast team. On Sunday, his relationship with the team is being taken to the next level. Wood was named the “Legend of the Game” for Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers:
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
WKBW-TV
Bills power through Steelers, 38-3
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WKBW) — The first catch of the game was scary to watch Taiwan Jones hiccup his first kick return of the season. However, just when it looks to be going nowhere, the Bills reminded Highmark why they are the number one 3rd down team in the league.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Inactives for Week 5 at Buffalo Bills
It’s a landmark Sunday in the history of the Steelers, as Pittsburgh will officially enter a new era — the Kenny Pickett era. In Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 5, the former Pittsburgh Panthers star will make his first start for the franchise. While he got some action last weekend against the New York Jets, starting will be a whole different animal.
Bills' Jordan Phillips questionable to return vs. Steelers
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is questionable to return to the lineup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. The team announced that Phillips has a hamstring injury:. Phillips had previously missed time due to a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice during the week due to the...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots
Bills LB Matt Milano believes he hasn’t played “good enough” so far this season and must make more plays. “Not good enough,” Milano said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News. “I have to keep going and make more plays, make more tackles, make more sacks.”
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Steelers
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of Bills vs Steelers, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for the game from Highmark Stadium. You can watch Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. on this page or on WIVB and WNLO. Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live? News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak […]
Bills Offense Dominates Steelers, 38-3: Live Game Log
The Bills host the Steelers in an AFC matchup at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
