Graham Junior High School was represented by four football teams Monday and Tuesday with games at home against Kirby on Tuesday and two Monday games at Stephenville. In Stephenville, the seventh grade B team lost 12-6 and the eighth grade C team earned a 20-6 win. On Newton Field, the seventh-grade A team earned a 28-0 shutout victory and the eighth-grade A team closed the evening with a 34-14 win.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO