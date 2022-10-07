Read full article on original website
Kerrang
Architects drop energetic new single, a new moral low ground
We’re not far away now from the release of Architects’ 10th album, and today (October 11) the band have shared another ace new single from the record. In fact, frontman Sam Carter calls the band’s latest track – a new moral low ground – one of his “favourites” from the album, and it’s easy to see why. The vocalist explains that the LP as a whole is “more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic.” Drummer and songwriter Dan Searle agrees that the classic symptoms… is more “free, playful and spontaneous” thanks to its recording process.
Kerrang
BABYMETAL return to announce new concept album, The Other One
BABYMETAL are back! Just over a year on from going on hiatus, the duo have announced details of a brand-new concept album entitled The Other One… plus much more. Unveiling their future plans via a Legend Map on their website, the metallers confirm that new record The Other One is dropping on March 24, 2023. The as-yet-unannounced lead single will reportedly be coming this month, followed by more new tracks in November, January, February and March.
Kerrang
WILLOW smashes it (literally) with heavy SNL performance
Following the release of her new, 4/5-rated album <COPINGMECHANISM>, WILLOW hit Saturday Night Live for an epic performance. The musician and her band tore through curious/furious and ur a stranger from that record, complete with an incredible roar and a smashed guitar right at the end of the latter. In...
Kerrang
Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti: The 10 songs that changed my life
He’s inspired thousands to pick up the guitar and shred their hearts out, but what music shaped Mark Tremonti? The Alter Bridge man looks back…. The first song that I remember hearingKISS – Strutter (1974) “Oh gosh… that I ever remember hearing?! Strutter is one that registers, because...
Kerrang
“An overwhelming and life-affirming experience”: We went to Brazil to watch ‘the biggest band on Earth’
In a world divided by politics, isolated by pandemics, interrupted by social media, it’s easy to feel alone. The antidote, as it always has been, is community. Friends, family, neighbours. The people in the pit at the last show you went to. Human connections that make life worth living.
My three children the day after Easter … Jessica Todd Harper’s best photograph
‘I like the fact that this isn’t perfectly arranged. There’s the masking tape behind the eggs, the streamer hanging off the flowers, my son’s bright socks – all these elements preserve the veracity of the scene’
Former Italian Pubcaster RAI Chief Fabrizio Salini Joins Expanding Minerva Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)
Former RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini – who prior to running the Italian pubcaster held top posts at Sky, Fox International Channels, and Discovery Italy – has joined Italy’s Minerva Pictures, which is stepping up its expansion from film into the realms of TV and streaming content. The veteran TV exec will become a board member at Rome-based Minerva, the production, digital publishing and distribution company headed by Gianluca Curti. Minerva has been branching out into TV since 2019 when Santo Versace, who is the older brother of Gianni and Donatella Versace, decided to invest in the company, becoming chairman of its board. Salini, besides joining...
Review: Birds and burdens in Lydia Millet’s ‘Dinosaurs’
“Dinosaurs,” by Lydia Millet (W.W. Norton) Besides moving on from a bad breakup, Gil, the protagonist of Lydia Millet’s “Dinosaurs,” walks from New York to Phoenix because he “wanted to pay for something.” He explains this to his new next-door-neighbor, Ardis, and her best friend, Sarah, over drinks later into this resettlement, saying, “When you have a lot of money, you never pay for anything. You never feel the cost, so you live like everything is free. There’s never a trade-off. Never a choice or a sacrifice, unless you give up your time. I wanted the change to cost me. You know? I wanted to earn it.”
Kerrang
EP review: Kid Bookie – Mass Hysteria
There’s been quite a bit of hype around Kid Bookie, and for good reason. In the past three years the London artist has found himself working with the likes of Tech N9ne, Bexey and even Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Sid Wilson on a litany of tracks that have pushed his profile sky-high. Having released his second album Cheaper Than Therapy last year, the genre-busting rapper’s new EP continues to showcase his love of nu-metal, hip-hop and trap-metal through seven rapid-fire tracks.
Kerrang
Green Day, blink-182, 30 Seconds To Mars and more for When We Were Young 2023
Just weeks before the inaugural When We Were Young Festival is due to take place in Las Vegas, the emo and punk monster-fest has announced an absolute shedload of bands for next year's instalment – headlined by none other than pop-punk overlords Green Day and blink-182!. They'll be joined...
