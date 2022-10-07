ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Reason.com

Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
WKRN News 2

Reaction to Biden’s cannabis pardon rolls in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For those who have been there, it’s a relief. “I think it feels great for them. I mean, I can imagine if I was able to get a pardon, it would be great,” Free Hearts legal adviser Keeda Haynes said. “You would not have to continue to be subjected to all the collateral consequences that people are subjected to.”
Vox

The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement

In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
WRAL

What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina

President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
The Independent

How Biden’s marijuana pardons could change thousands of lives

President Joe Biden made a surprise announcement on Thursday that he would be using his powers to pardon people with low-level federal marijuana convictions.“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Mr Biden said in a statement.As it stands, 37 states and the District of Columbia have legal medical marijuana, while 19 states have passed recreational cannabis laws. The drug still remains illegal at the federal level.The pardon applies to people convicted of simple possession of cannabis.“Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless...
CBS San Francisco

Biden pardoning prior federal offenses of marijuana possession

President Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, the White House announced Thursday, although senior officials stressed to reporters that there are currently no people currently in federal prisons solely for simple possession of marijuana. The president is also asking the Health and Human Services secretary to review how marijuana is classified under federal law. In addition, the president is urging all governors to pardon state offenses of simple marijuana possession. Liberals have long pressed Mr. Biden to legalize cannabis. The announcement, which falls short of legalization, comes barely a month out from competitive midterm elections...
Freethink

Biden pardons federal cannabis possession cases, urges states to do the same

The White House has announced a pardon for those federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana — and the president is urging governors to do the same at the state level, which would have a far greater impact. While a notable first step towards fulfilling campaign promises of cannabis...
KTLA

Alison Treissl explains who will be impacted by Biden’s marijuana pardon

“In his 36 years as a senator, [President Joe Biden] was really tough on crime and drugs, so this is a major dramatic shift for him.” Criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl explains who will be included in President Biden’s federal marijuana possession pardon and how the move could signal a shift in nationwide drug laws. […]
msn.com

Biden Announces Sweeping Changes to Federal Drug Policy

Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
