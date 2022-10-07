Read full article on original website
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For those who have been there, it’s a relief. “I think it feels great for them. I mean, I can imagine if I was able to get a pardon, it would be great,” Free Hearts legal adviser Keeda Haynes said. “You would not have to continue to be subjected to all the collateral consequences that people are subjected to.”
President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon is estimated to help more than 6,500 people but leaves out many Americans hurt by the war on drugs.
In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
Black leaders were reacting to Biden pardoning federal marijuana convictions by urging Congress and governors to do the same on the state level. The post After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead appeared first on NewsOne.
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
In 2017, less than 100 people were put in federal prison for marijuana possession. The vast majority of drug offenders are convicted of trafficking.
President Joe Biden made a surprise announcement on Thursday that he would be using his powers to pardon people with low-level federal marijuana convictions.“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Mr Biden said in a statement.As it stands, 37 states and the District of Columbia have legal medical marijuana, while 19 states have passed recreational cannabis laws. The drug still remains illegal at the federal level.The pardon applies to people convicted of simple possession of cannabis.“Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless...
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
President Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, the White House announced Thursday, although senior officials stressed to reporters that there are currently no people currently in federal prisons solely for simple possession of marijuana. The president is also asking the Health and Human Services secretary to review how marijuana is classified under federal law. In addition, the president is urging all governors to pardon state offenses of simple marijuana possession. Liberals have long pressed Mr. Biden to legalize cannabis. The announcement, which falls short of legalization, comes barely a month out from competitive midterm elections...
CINCINNATI — President Joe Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, but that may not mean much here in the Tri-State. In an announcement Thursday, Biden said, "no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana." While no one is currently...
What to know about Nebraska v. Biden.
The White House has announced a pardon for those federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana — and the president is urging governors to do the same at the state level, which would have a far greater impact. While a notable first step towards fulfilling campaign promises of cannabis...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee pastor released from prison in 2008 for his part in a drug conspiracy scandal applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of around 6,500 people for federal marijuana possession charges. Pastor Gregory James was sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for his role...
“In his 36 years as a senator, [President Joe Biden] was really tough on crime and drugs, so this is a major dramatic shift for him.” Criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl explains who will be included in President Biden’s federal marijuana possession pardon and how the move could signal a shift in nationwide drug laws. […]
As he announced pardons on Thursday for everyone convicted of marijuana possession under federal law, President Joe Biden also called on governors across the country to issue similar pardons for state marijuana convictions. But don't expect any big changes in Washington, where the governor, the state Legislature and the state...
President Biden's pardons of simple marijuana possession charges will not apply to members of the military, who were charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
Let's just say he doesn't like it.
