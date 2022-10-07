ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValueWalk

Bank Fraud Investigation: Identifying Who Used Your Debit Card

If you’re like most people, you use your debit card for just about everything. From groceries to gas, there’s no need to carry around a wad of cash when you can just swipe your card and go. But what happens if someone uses your card without your permission? Can the bank find out who used it?
PYMNTS

Financial Scams up the Ante for FI Investment in AI-Powered Tools

Something’s got to give, as the old song goes. As Dave Excell, founder of Featurespace, remarked to PYMNTS’ Karen Webster with a nod to fraud attacks bedeviling financial institutions: “The problem is big, and it continues to grow. So doing nothing isn’t really a solution to the problem.”
CNET

Stop Zelle Scams Before Thieves Get Anywhere Near Your Money

At last Thursday's Annual Oversight of the Nation's Largest Banks hearing, Zelle scams took center stage early as Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown accused the CEOs of the seven biggest US banks of not doing enough to protect customers against fraud. "All of your banks have promoted Zelle, the...
HackerNoon

Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
PYMNTS

Goldman Dials Back Retail Banking Focus

Goldman Sachs could be reorganizing for the fourth time in three years as it rolls up the welcome mat on consumer banking for all and redistributes those products to its already-strong wealth-management business. The legacy bank sunk billions into its FinTech Marcus, with CEO David Solomon dedicating his time since...
PYMNTS

Nobel Prize in Economics Cements Banks’ Unique and Trusted Role

The most recent Nobel laureates in economics confirm that banks have cemented a level of trust with consumers that is invaluable. The Nobel Prize in Economic Services was awarded to former Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke and to Douglas Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, economists, respectively, at the University of Chicago and Washington University.
PYMNTS

Fraudsters Shift Focus to Big-Ticket Real Estate Closing Scams

The Secret Service has been looking into identifying scammers moving millions of stolen dollars through banks around the New York tri-state area. A Bloomberg report quotes an agent who says he has been reviewing a government database — the Internet Crime Complaint Center, or the IC3 — looking over business email compromises (BECs), scams where the hackers infiltrate corporate accounts to send fake invoices, contract payments and other false wire requests.
PYMNTS

BofA Extends ‘Pay by Bank’ to Euro Payments

Bank of America has made its Pay by Bank payment solution available for euro currency payments, the bank announced Monday (Oct. 10). Offered in conjunction with Banked Ltd., the roll-out follows the U.K. launch of Pay by Bank in February this year and lets eCommerce shoppers pay directly from their bank account, Bank of America (BofA) said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS.
PYMNTS

Regulation and Readiness Will Go Hand in Hand for European Banks in 2023

In its recently published work plan for 2023, the European Banking Authority (EBA) signals how the European Union’s banking sector intends to adapt to new upcoming regulations, pursue its digitization agenda and foster further collaboration in areas such as payments and financial crime-fighting. The document is built around the...
PYMNTS

Citigroup Blockchain Exec’s Departure for Six Digital Shows Growing Trend

Executives from legacy banks are leaving key positions in innovative units and subsidiaries to take on roles at newer firms deep in the trenches of digital assets. In one example, Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the company to take on a role at Six Digital Exchange, per a CoinDesk report Thursday (Oct. 6). Six Digital, a Swiss digital asset exchange, offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets.
Fortune

Home-equity loans: Turn your house value into cash

As you repay your mortgage over time, the equity in your home will increase. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Homeownership allows you to build equity—and that can be a great way to build wealth over time. Equity is the market value of your home, minus...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

