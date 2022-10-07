Read full article on original website
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Reimagine ‘A Christmas Carol’ With Song and Dance in ‘Spirited’ Trailer
Despite its 19th century publication, Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” pervades as a popular holiday tale adapted dozens of times for cinema. So what makes the next iteration of this story unique from the rest? The answer is comedians Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, who are co-starring in the musical “Spirited” — the latest adaptation of the canonical piece of literature. Reynolds will be playing Clint Briggs, a younger, funnier version of the old, crotchety Ebenezer Scrooge, while Ferrell will be portraying the ghost of Christmas Present. However, Clint turns the tables and reexamines the ghost’s past, present and future....
Stranger Things star's new movie confirms UK release date
Dear Zoe, starring Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, finally has a UK release date. Dear Zoe is based on the novel of the same name by Philip Beard and follows Tess (Sink) and her family suffering a terrible loss during a historical event. She finds support from her biological father (Army of the Dead's Theo Rossi), who has struggles of his own.
Haunting of Hill House star befriends creepy robot in first trailer for M3GAN
Haunting of Hill House star Violet McGraw becomes BFFs with a creepy robot in the first trailer for the new horror movie M3GAN. First, we had Chucky and Annabelle, but now horror fans have another terrifying toy to add to the mix. The upcoming horror flick from Malignant's Akela Cooper...
Luckiest Girl Alive true story: The inspiration behind Mila Kunis's Netflix movie
Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct. Luckiest Girl Alive is the latest Netflix movie hit, the dark thriller going straight to the top of the most-watched list following its release on October 7. The movie sees Mila Kunis play Ani FaNelli, a New Yorker who appears to...
The Boys season 4 casts Twilight and Orange is the New Black stars
The Boys season 4 has added Twilight's Valorie Curry and Orange is the New Black's Susan Heyward to the cast. Welcoming Curry and Heyward to the series, Prime Video unveiled two first look photographs of the pair in costume as their new characters. Taking to Twitter, The Boys released their...
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name
Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
The Midnight Club season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
The Midnight Club season-one spoilers follow. Note: this story discusses themes including terminal illness. Here's everything we know about The Midnight Club season two. A ten-part series that follows the end of life for a group of terminally ill teenagers does not sound like the recipe for a binge-worthy show but here we all are, jonesing for more.
Married at First Sight UK's Kasia shocks viewers with Instagram post about husband Kwame
Married at First Sight UK star Kasia Martin has shared a new post on husband Kwame Badu. The couple, who had been appearing on the current series, decided to go their separate ways before their final decision. However, Kasia shared an altogether not-too-positive Instagram post about Kwame, where she scribbled...
Anyone else been watching since the first series?
Out of interest, I have watched every series. I've missed a few shows but I've got myself organised now. I expect there are quite a few of us. I tuned in around Series 2. Seen bits of Series 1 on Youtube. Yep. From the start … and somehow or another...
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)
So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
Best performances in horror films
Halloween is upon us! Let's discuss the best performances in all the different types of horror. Michael Rooker in Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer. Jennifer Carpenter deserves more praise for the Exorcism of Emily Rose imo. As much as I think the films are trash, David Howard Thornton is...
EastEnders - Kat
I’m a bit ashamed to say it because I haven’t been a huge fan of Kat’s character for a long time and I always found her to be quite self centred but she hasn’t half matured these days and she’s becoming one of the best current females on the show again. Who would’ve thought pairing her with Phil would’ve improved the character?
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles plans to bring co-stars into new Winchesters spinoff
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to bring back some of his old co-stars for his new spin-off show The Winchesters, which takes place in the 1970s. The prequel series will tell the love story of John Winchester (Drake Rodgers) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). In a new interview with EW,...
Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff reveals release window with new pics
The Walking Dead might be nearing its end, but spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City now has a premiere window in addition to some new set photos. Appearing at New York Comic-Con to promote the final season of the main show, stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan confirmed their Negan and Maggie offshoot will air in April 2023.
Angela Lansbury Died
Angela Lansbury star of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has died at the age of 96. Loved “ Murder She Wrote” which get repeated quite a lot. Legend still feature on TVs RIP. Dame Angela Lansbury. I'm just about to buy...
Emmerdale - Chas - I love you
So she said it!!! horrid woman about to disrupt so many lives and hurt Aaron who gave her the choice, Al or me - she chose Al over her own son - perhaps he will die in the storm before she has time to tell everyone. Al can't possibly love...
Soap episodes entirely set on location
Noticed on ITV3 that one of the recent Classic Coronation Street episodes had a whole episode just in the Derbyshire country park, it seems to be a rare thing nowadays, but it feels almost as if the holiday is as much for viewers as it is for the characters and it feels kind of special when they actually have an episode completely set on location.
12 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Heather steps up her twisted attempts to cause trouble for Marilyn. Elsewhere, Tane and Nikau receive an update about their court case, while Rose gets some unexpected career news. Here's a full collection of 12 big...
