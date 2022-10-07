A 20-year-old Sabina woman is prohibited from owning any animals for five years after she admitted last week to abandoning guinea pigs and cats. Taylor Stevens pleaded guilty in Washington Court House Municipal Court to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals. After seven weeks of searching for Stevens, humane agents were able to locate her in Sabina where they served her with 21 charges relating to the incident, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).

