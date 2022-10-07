Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $226.76 Friday morning. Tesla shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending. What's...
Why Apple Shares Are Falling
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.87% to $141.26 Friday morning amid overall market weakness due to rising yields as well as broader tech sector uncertainty following soft guidance from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. What Happened?. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, outpacing average economist estimates...
tipranks.com
Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China
The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Why Intel Shares Are Falling After AMD News
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 4.30% to $26.01 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Futures Down as Earnings Season Arrives
Stock futures retreated early on Monday morning as banks prepare for a possibly murky earnings season. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.17%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.29%, as of 6.48 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.43%. The...
AMD Analysts Cut Price Targets After Chipmaker Lowers Guidance, But 'Long-Term Opportunity' Remains
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD hit new 52-week lows on Friday after the company came out with lower third-quarter guidance Thursday after the market close. The company said its third-quarter revenue would hit $5.6 billion, lower than a previous outlook of $6.7 billion. Here’s a look at what...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dow Jones Dividend Stocks to Buy in October and Hold for Decades
Chevron is an oil supermajor that has a long history of rewarding shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
invezz.com
Intel stock price: is this fallen angel a good buy?
Intel stock price has crashed by more than 50% in 2022. Global semiconductor sales have been falling. The stock will likely continue falling in the near term. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has been in freefall in 2022 as concerns about the company continued. The shares tumbled to a low of $27, which was its lowest level since August 2015. It has crashed by more than 60% from its highest level in 2021, giving it a market cap of $113 billion.
AMD revenue warning signals deep chip slump; shares dive 4%
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Thursday provided third-quarter revenue estimates that were about a billion dollars less than previously forecast, signaling the chip slump could be much worse than expected.
Why Innovative Eyewear Stock Is Nosediving Today
Shares of low-float stock Innovative Eyewear Inc LUCY are trading lower by 22.43% to $2.04 Monday morning, potentially on profit-taking after the stock surged last Friday on abnormally-high volume. The company released its October investor presentation last Thursday. What Happened?. In the presentation, the company highlighted how it has 44...
Ford To Plunge 18%? Plus Mizuho Predicts $149 For PPG Industries
SVB Leerink raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA price target from $5 to $15. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares rose 15.7% to trade at $6.20 on Monday. UBS cut Ford Motor Company F price target from $13 to $10. Ford shares fell 1.3% to close at $12.20 on Friday. Keybanc lowered Welltower Inc....
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
msn.com
Chip stocks crushed to two-year low as more tech, AI ban to China add to woes
The chip sector melted down Friday for its third 6% one-day drop of the year after U.S. regulators moved to pump the brakes on China’s military ambitions as it issued wider restrictions on semiconductor and AI technology that can be sold to the world’s second-largest economy. On Friday,...
msn.com
Samsung Profit Sinks 32% as Memory Chip Downturn Worsens
(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported its first profit drop since 2019, underscoring the depth of a global PC and memory chip downturn. Biden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’. Operating profit fell by 32% to 10.8 trillion won ($7.7 billion) for the three months ended September,...
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Surges On largest LinearDNA Contract
Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA valued above the mid-six figures. The order was placed under a long-standing supply agreement for the bulk manufacture of LinearDNA for a global manufacturer of in vitro diagnostics. Under the terms of the repeat order, the company...
