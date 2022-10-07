Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township
Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
Police report lays out case of elderly man locked in Birmingham basement
Neighbors who lived in the attached unit say that through their shared wall they could hear him knocking and groaning for about 20 minutes every day.
Detroit News
Police arrest suspect in Oakland University assault case
Oakland University police have arrested a suspect in relation to a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident on campus last Monday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office fugitive apprehension team assisted in the arrest Friday, according to an Oakland University news release. The victim of the assault was walking in front...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Police say motorist in low-speed chase had knife, bearded dragon lizard in car; Panhandler calls police over man selling flowers on her corner
A Southfield woman that police say had a bearded dragon lizard and a knife in her car is jailed on $25,000 bond after she led them on a low-speed chase. Police said they first tried to pull Yaronnica Harris over for driving with expired plates at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday near 12 Mile and Campbell roads.
'A puppy, candy and popsicles': Parents describe stranger-danger incident
Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriffs Office are patrolling Highland Township after reports of a man attempting to abduct two 10-year-old boys Thursday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman charged in drunken driving crash that killed pedestrian in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman has been charged in connection with a drunken driving crash that left a pedestrian dead on Michigan Avenue in Canton Township. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the eastbound lanes of Michigan Avenue, near I-275. Timothy Sean Rodgers, 56,...
downtownpublications.com
Driver killed in Bloomfield Township crash
Police are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash that led to the death of a motorist on Monday, October 3, at Kensington and Wattles roads in Bloomfield Township. Bloomfield Township Police Sgt. Pete Matejcik said officers responded about 5:42 a.m. to a call from a motorist who observed a truck in the trees on the west side of Kensington Road at Wattles. He said officers arrived to find the truck badly damaged and the sole occupant of the truck deceased. Officers were assisted by the Bloomfield Township Fire Department.
Hampton Inn: Dearborn fatal shooting was not caused by billing dispute
The fatal shooting Thursday at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was not sparked by a billing dispute, the hotel chain said in a late-night statement Friday evening, contrary to the narrative thus far by police who have yet to conclude their investigation. "We can confirm that we lost one of our associates yesterday...
The Oakland Press
Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife
A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
WNEM
Border Patrol, police thwart child abduction near Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been arrested near Detroit after abducting a baby, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB). At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Border Patrol agents were monitoring a radio frequency used by police departments and learned of a vehicle pursuit involving the Flat Rock Police Department and a person who abducted a child using a handgun. CPB says the child’s mother had been assaulted in the process of the abduction. During the pursuit, a Flat Rock Police Dept. vehicle was disabled with no other law enforcement nearby to assist, CPB said.
Spinal Column
Sheriff warns of ‘stranger danger’ in Highland Township
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an. incident Thursday near a bus stop in Highland Township involving two boys and an unknown man, according to a press release issued by that office Friday, October 7.
Detroit attorney helped convince active shooter to surrender in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a seven-hour long standoff that left one man dead and another in handcuffs. Dearborn police say a 38-year-old man from Riverview is in custody after shooting and killing a 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk on Thursday. Police say it all began with a "billing dispute" between the gunman and hotel staff. Despite dozens of local, state and federal police, as well as the family members called to the scene to assist, it was Detroit attorney Gabi Silver who the gunman wanted to talk to. "I was taking my dog to the vet, I arrived at the...
Police: Man dies after falling into Lexington State Harbor
A man died Saturday evening after suffering a medical emergency and falling into the Lexington State Harbor, according to police.
The Oakland Press
Sterling Heights woman busted for drunk driving after leaving sports bar
A 55-year-old Sterling Heights woman was recently arrested by Troy police for driving with three times the legal limit to be considered intoxicated. Police said the incident took place about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 near the area of Elliott Street and Robbins Drive, in the area of John R Road between Maple and 14 Mile roads.
downtownpublications.com
Birmingham resident discovers home break-in
Birmingham Police responded to a report of a break-in on the night of Saturday, October 1, in the 2000 block of E. Maple Road. The victim, a 77-year-old resident, told officers that when he arrived home, he found the front door was wide open and items from his refrigerator were scattered around. Additionally, a computer and a TV from the kitchen were missing.
1 fatally shot while at Clark gas station on Detroit's west side
Detroit police officers are investigating the scene of a shooting that led to at least one death on the city’s west side Friday morning. The incident occurred in the 21500 block of Fenkell Ave.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday. Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m. Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should...
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed vacant $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena
Investigators suspect arson in a fire this summer that destroyed a vacant and run-down house next to Little Caesars Arena that was listed for sale for $2.5 million. Detroit Fire Chief of Communications James Harris said Friday that the fire department's investigation has concluded and no precise cause of the fire was discovered. "There’s no suspects,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
