Birmingham, MI

whmi.com

Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township

Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect in Oakland University assault case

Oakland University police have arrested a suspect in relation to a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident on campus last Monday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office fugitive apprehension team assisted in the arrest Friday, according to an Oakland University news release. The victim of the assault was walking in front...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak crime: Police say motorist in low-speed chase had knife, bearded dragon lizard in car; Panhandler calls police over man selling flowers on her corner

A Southfield woman that police say had a bearded dragon lizard and a knife in her car is jailed on $25,000 bond after she led them on a low-speed chase. Police said they first tried to pull Yaronnica Harris over for driving with expired plates at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday near 12 Mile and Campbell roads.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Beverly Hills, MI
Birmingham, MI
Birmingham, MI
downtownpublications.com

Driver killed in Bloomfield Township crash

Police are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash that led to the death of a motorist on Monday, October 3, at Kensington and Wattles roads in Bloomfield Township. Bloomfield Township Police Sgt. Pete Matejcik said officers responded about 5:42 a.m. to a call from a motorist who observed a truck in the trees on the west side of Kensington Road at Wattles. He said officers arrived to find the truck badly damaged and the sole occupant of the truck deceased. Officers were assisted by the Bloomfield Township Fire Department.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife

A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

Border Patrol, police thwart child abduction near Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been arrested near Detroit after abducting a baby, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB). At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Border Patrol agents were monitoring a radio frequency used by police departments and learned of a vehicle pursuit involving the Flat Rock Police Department and a person who abducted a child using a handgun. CPB says the child’s mother had been assaulted in the process of the abduction. During the pursuit, a Flat Rock Police Dept. vehicle was disabled with no other law enforcement nearby to assist, CPB said.
DETROIT, MI
Spinal Column

Sheriff warns of ‘stranger danger’ in Highland Township

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an. incident Thursday near a bus stop in Highland Township involving two boys and an unknown man, according to a press release issued by that office Friday, October 7.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit attorney helped convince active shooter to surrender in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a seven-hour long standoff that left one man dead and another in handcuffs. Dearborn police say a 38-year-old man from Riverview is in custody after shooting and killing a 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk on Thursday. Police say it all began with a "billing dispute" between the gunman and hotel staff. Despite dozens of local, state and federal police, as well as the family members called to the scene to assist, it was Detroit attorney Gabi Silver who the gunman wanted to talk to. "I was taking my dog to the vet, I arrived at the...
DEARBORN, MI
downtownpublications.com

Birmingham resident discovers home break-in

Birmingham Police responded to a report of a break-in on the night of Saturday, October 1, in the 2000 block of E. Maple Road. The victim, a 77-year-old resident, told officers that when he arrived home, he found the front door was wide open and items from his refrigerator were scattered around. Additionally, a computer and a TV from the kitchen were missing.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m. Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

