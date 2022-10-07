Read full article on original website
Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about different events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. Pirates of the High Seas Fest When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Pier Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Read with […]
Panama City held their second Hispanic Heritage Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Panama City community gathered on Saturday afternoon for the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. Panama City Quality of Life was the main organizer to put together the festival along with the community partners, businesses, and over 50 volunteers. “We have been planning for almost an […]
WATCH: Florida School Bonfire Tradition Goes Out With a Bang
School District Says "No More" After Explosion at high school near Panama City
Pirates invade Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park did not look how it usually does on Saturday. Pirates took over Panama city beach this weekend. The Pirate of the High Seas and Renaissance Festival began on Friday and on Saturday the evil pirates created some chaos. But, Panama City Beach would fool them once […]
Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
Annual buddy walks returns at Tommy Oliver Stadium
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years ago Hurricane Michael and the pandemic put a stop to many events. On Saturday, one of those events finally made its return to Panama City. The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast hosted its annual buddy walk. The community came together to raise money for a great […]
mypcblife.com
Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church
I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 9
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Chipley stays perfect with road thriller at Maclay
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team kept their perfect record alive with a 33-28 win on the road at Maclay Friday night. The Tigers improved to 6-0 and will host Destin Friday, October 14.
1029thebuzz.com
Florida says to Michael Bay “Hold My Beer.”
First of all, no one was injured. Very surprising, but good. Second, what kind of fuel did they use to get this bonfire lit?! Third, this is a high school homecoming, NOT an action movie! The incident occurred at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida which is just north of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. No one was injured(again I feel that’s important to state again),but the long tradition of a bonfire has been cancelled. Deputies in charge of the fire said “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at M. ,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The wind and some clouds likely kept the temperatures a little warmer in some locations Sunday morning, but it will all warm up into the 80s again for Sunday with a few locations potentially hitting the mid 80s inland. The cold front that passed through the area late Saturday was to the south of the Big Bend Sunday morning, which will leave high pressure to control our weather for at least the first part of the new work week.
UPDATE: Firefighters contained 125-acre blaze in Gulf County
UPDATE 8:40 P.M. EST PORT. ST. JOE, Fla. (The Port St. Joe Star) — The Indian Pass wildfire is now reported to be 100% contained. UPDATE 8 P.M. EST PORT. ST. JOE, Fla. (The Port St. Joe Star) — Representatives from the Florida Forest Service now report that the fire is 70% contained. All structures […]
WJHG-TV
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools is reporting an explosion that happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School. BDS officials said they are investigating the cause of the fire and they followed their customary safety protocols. You can read the full...
Tallahassee, Leon Co. to convert septic tank to sewer access for some
Leon County has committed almost $60 million in County, State and Federal funds to protect water quality in the county.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL
Looking for fun things to do in Tallahassee? Great we have you covered. You are reading: Things to do in tallahassee for couples | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL. Just south of the sleepy Georgia border, Tallahassee, Florida is bursting with life and activity. Though most who visit Florida plan their stays around the coast to enjoy its beaches, this landlocked panhandle city should not be overlooked.
wtxl.com
Tallahassee hosts 16th annual Puppies in the Pool
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Take your furry friends for a dip before summer says goodbye. The City of Tallahassee is hosting its16th annual Puppies in the Pool event at the Trousdell Aquatics Center Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs will be...
WCTV
Tallahassee man has been missing in Wakulla County for more than a month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers. 48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas Station in Crawfordville, said his daughter Emilia Reddish. His vehicle was found abandoned two days later just...
floridapolitics.com
Bob Lotane shutters Our Tallahassee, eyes new media venture
Our Tallahassee boasted as a ‘progressive’ outlet and was critical of Mayor John Dailey. Our Tallahassee, a capital city political news site, is closing down to launch a new product on Tallahassee politics. The site, a progressive media outlet that often sides with City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
