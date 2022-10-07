Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Tour: Brooks Koepka has nothing but CONTEMPT for Bubba's banter
Okay, I'll bite. I'll address this LIV Golf clip involving Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed and I won't talk about politics or the dreaded source of the money bankrolling this enterprise. We'll address this clip simply for what it is. I genuinely think this is...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Four players in the World Top 50 CONFIRMED to join LIV Golf in 2023
LIV Golf player signings may be over for this season at least with just two more events on the schedule, but they will soon start to ramp up again ahead of 2023, an insider has told GolfMagic. The Saudi-bankrolled circuit, which has already attracted some of the biggest names in...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Jon Rahm just may have ruffled a few feathers with THIS comment
Jon Rahm appeared to become the first member of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to congratulate a player publicly for winning a LIV Golf Tour event. Rahm went absolutely bananas on Sunday at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and strolled to victory with a 9-under par final round to capture the Open de Espana, winning by as many as six strokes.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"
Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
Notebook: Branden Grace Becomes First Player to Withdraw From LIV Golf Event
Grace pulled out of the LIV Golf Thailand event in the middle of his third round with a rib issue.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Cantlay fires 11-under 60 to tie the lead with Tom Kim in Las Vegas
Patrick Cantlay narrowly missed out on a magic round of 59 after firing a stunning 11-under 60 in the third round of the Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour. Cantlay, who won this tournament in 2017, stood over a 20-footer for birdie on the 18th green but his putt agonisingly slipped past the left side of the cup.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour winner SLAMS LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau over "CLUELESS" OWGR comments
Four-time PGA Tour winner Steve Flesch has blasted Bryson DeChambeau after hearing him rant about LIV Golf still not receiving Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. LIV Golf last week announced a new 'strategic alliance' with the Dubai-based MENA Tour in a bid to try and get their tournaments recoginsed by the OWGR.
Bleacher Report
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Tops Patrick Reed to Win LIV Golf Tournament in Bangkok
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra held on to claim the LIV Golf Invitational Thailand on Sunday at Stonehill Golf Club in Bangkok. The 22-year-old carried a five-shot lead into the final day, which provided him with a big enough buffer to cover his worst round of the event. He carded a three-under 69 to finish at 19 under overall. Patrick Reed was three strokes back in second place.
Golf.com
‘It’s Europe versus the U.S., period:’ Jon Rahm wants LIV golfers at the Ryder Cup
After the International Presidents Cup team was decimated by defections to LIV Golf, Jon Rahm is hoping to avoid the same fate for the European Ryder Cup team. “The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn’t look good,” Rahm told the UK Telegraph at this week’s Open de Espana in Madrid, where he leads after three rounds.
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf for women? You'd be MAD not to consider it, says Charley Hull
LPGA Tour star Charley Hull says "you'd be mad not to consider it" if she was presented an opportunity to play in a LIV Golf league for women. Hull, 26, recently captured her first title in nearly six years at The Ascendant, which reduced her to tears as she was doused in champagne by her good friend Georgia Hall.
GolfWRX
‘You’ll be mad not to consider it’ – Charlie Hull on potential LIV Golf offer
Whilst Greg Norman is fully “locked and loaded with what we’re doing because we’re launching the [men’s] league in 2023,” it wasn’t long ago that LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said she was open to engaging in conversation with the LIV league. Norman has...
Tom Kim wins in Vegas as Cantlay falls apart on final hole
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Kim still didn’t have PGA Tour status two months ago. Now he’s a two-time winner being mentioned in the same space as Tiger Woods and is the highest-ranked Asian player in the world. Even for the 20-year-old Kim, life feels like it’s moving at warp speed. A win in North Carolina. The FedEx Cup playoffs. The Presidents Cup. A win in Las Vegas. “It’s been crazy,” Kim said. “Definitely doesn’t feel slow, that’s for sure. I’ve just got to keep going, and I’m enjoying the ride. So hopefully, many more to come.”
BBC
Jon Rahm wins third Spanish Open title to match Seve Ballesteros' feat
-25 J Rahm (Spa); -19 M Pavon (Fra); -18 M Woo Lee (Aus); -16 E Molinari (Ita), Z Lombard (SA); -15 L de Jager (SA), A Garcia-Heredia (Spa) Selected others: -14 M Warren (Sco); -13 D Bradbury (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng); -11 S Gallacher (Sco); -9 O Wilson (Eng); -6 T Fleetwood (Eng)
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim claims second PGA Tour win after Patrick Cantlay has NIGHTMARE finish
Tom Kim claimed his second PGA Tour victory at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after disaster struck on the 72nd hole for Patrick Cantlay. Both Kim and Cantlay were neck-and-neck down the stretch in Las Vegas but at the final hole with their scores tied at 24-under par for the championship, the American pulled his tee shot left into the waste area.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Rahm equals Seve | Tom Kim’s torrid pace
It was a week of firsts on the world’s major golf tours. It was also a week of seconds and thirds. If this seems a bit confusing, or redundant, or even non-sensical, bear with us. Four of the top tours were at play as October’s first full week came to a close. From Florida’s east coast to Spain’s capital, and from Las Vegas to LA, the game’s finest plied their trade. Even with NFL football commanding the attention of many sports fans, golf still shows strong in autumn. The fairways and greens of golf tell us it’s time to run down the tours one more time. Dig in!
BBC
LPGA Mediheal Championship: England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff wins first title
-15 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -14 Y Saso (Jpn); -13 P Reto (SA), G Hall (Eng), D Kang (US); -12 A Lee (US); -11 SY Kim (Kor) Selected others: -4 S Meadow (NI); -1 G Dryburgh (Sco) England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff clinched her first LPGA Tour title as she held...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia on LIV Golf and OWGR: "They see us as a threat"
Sergio Garcia believes the Official World Golf Ranking see LIV Golf as a threat which is why the Bangkok Invitational was "blocked" from having world ranking points. Speaking after the second round of the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational, Garcia wasn't as passionate as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on the OWGR deadlock, but he said the Saudi-backed series are pursuing what they "deserve."
How low did Patrick Cantlay go? That and more in Saturday's takeaways from the 2022 Shriners Children's Open
If Saturday was any indication, Sunday is going to be a heckuva finale in Las Vegas. Moving day lived up to its mantra on Saturday at TPC Summerlin in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open. There was a course record-tying round. There were numerous birdies and hardly any bogeys. Past champions are in the mix, and a young star is looking for yet another statement early in his career.
