Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challengeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
richmondmagazine.com
Into the Fire
Blistered shishitos, versatile jalapenos and subtle poblanos are chiles that diners commonly spot on restaurant menus. But the charapita, a tiny, bulbous Peruvian variety about the size of a pea that is one of the most expensive chiles in the world — about $2,600 per pound — and, in Mexico, considered the mother chile? Perhaps not so much.
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
This week in the River City, there’s a podcast festival at the ICA at VCU and a cannabis convention downtown, and Craft + Design returns to Main Street Station. Plus, get in the spirit of the season as the Richmond Triangle Players bring “The Rocky Horror Show” to the stage and Courthouse Creek Cider celebrates with a Harvest Fest. Enjoy!
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
richmondmagazine.com
Row House Redux
Seeking change in summer 2020, Richmond interior designer Kenneth Byrd sold his Fan neighborhood home, fully furnished no less, due in part to COVID-19 claustrophobia and issues surrounding ongoing protests in the city. For the next year, he stayed with a friend in Church Hill and spent time at his Palm Beach home, but Byrd hated feeling unsettled. Realizing that he wanted to be in Richmond with family and friends, in July 2021 he bought a home that, as it turns out, is also in the Fan. “Home in Richmond is the Fan,” Byrd says.
richmondmagazine.com
Smoke Screen
The pages weren’t burned, pulled from school libraries or cast into the proverbial heap of puritanically censored sexually explicit literature. But when a research paper co-authored by Kimberly Bridges, assistant professor of educational leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University, was scrubbed from the Virginia Department of Education’s website in February, it stung.
Despite criticism, Richmond approves plans for civilian review board
Richmond city leaders unanimously approved a plan to establish a civilian review board during their meeting Monday night to investigate police misconduct in the city.
rvamag.com
A Broke Student’s Guide to Richmond Good Cheap Eats
Broke student but wanting to explore the city? You have been eating at the university food hall for awhile and its probably a good time to highlight a few places YOU the students at Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University can enjoy and afford. Here is our (in)complete list of great spots to get decent food at decent prices! If you can think of a few more, let us know in the comments.
Up in smoke? Chesterfield just says no to cannabis dispensary
The county recently rejected a building permit for Green Leaf Medical’s planned dispensary at 11601 Midlothian Turnpike, which is a former T-Mobile store near Chesterfield Towne Center.
richmondmagazine.com
Rolling With Power
As the weather cools to a tolerable anything under 90 degrees, cyclists of all ages and abilities long to hear the wind whistling in their ears and their wheels humming below them as they ride. Whether you cruise a sandy boardwalk, white-knuckle a rocky trail or zip through city streets, cycling is great for exercise, socialization or taking in a bit of fresh air.
Rob Brandenberg, a member of VCU's Final Four team, reported missing in Henrico
Friends and family members of former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg are concerned about their loved one's well-being.
NBC12
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Richmond overnight. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported six miles west-northwest from Short Pump, and 17 miles northwest of Richmond. (Note: The earthquake was initially reported by the USGS as a 2.4, but it was later downgraded.)
Richmond residents speak out about chronic speeding on Semmes Avenue
According to Richmond Police, there have been three speed-related crashes on Semmes Avenue so far in 2022 and two speed-related crashes on that stretch of the road in all of 2021. But residents told 8News they believe there are more crashes that are going unreported, or not being designated as speed-related.
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weed
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that alcohol violations have decreased at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia. The number of students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has decreased by 93% in the past five years, according to the school’s annual crime report that was released last month.
Why Virginia gas prices have jumped 20-cents in a week
The average gas price in Virginia is $3.53 per gallon, up four cents overnight and 22 cents in a week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Broad Street to close in downtown Richmond over the weekend
The City of Richmond's Department of Public Works has announced that there will be closures along Broad Street over the weekend.
Richmond still doesn't know how student got loaded gun into school
Richmond Public School is still trying to determine how a student was able to bring a loaded gun into George Wythe High School without setting off the school's metal detectors.
Last Weekend of Parking "Freedom" in Richmond
Photos of persons of interest in Richmond Riverside Drive car theft released
The Richmond Police Department has released photos of men believed to be people of interest in a car theft that occurred towards the end of September.
styleweekly.com
Follow the Glow
Garden Glow is a completely immersive event, with the gardens appearing to be lit from within, and the familiar landscape elements transformed into architectural shapes and soft textures in various colors. The Glow Path is central to it all. This year, the pathway is longer than ever, taking visitors from...
This Hardee’s served Richmond for 40 years. Now it's closed.
The fast-food restaurant had operated at 921 Myers St., near the intersection of West Broad Street, for more than 40 years.
