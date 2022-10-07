ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Into the Fire

Blistered shishitos, versatile jalapenos and subtle poblanos are chiles that diners commonly spot on restaurant menus. But the charapita, a tiny, bulbous Peruvian variety about the size of a pea that is one of the most expensive chiles in the world — about $2,600 per pound — and, in Mexico, considered the mother chile? Perhaps not so much.
River City Roundup

This week in the River City, there’s a podcast festival at the ICA at VCU and a cannabis convention downtown, and Craft + Design returns to Main Street Station. Plus, get in the spirit of the season as the Richmond Triangle Players bring “The Rocky Horror Show” to the stage and Courthouse Creek Cider celebrates with a Harvest Fest. Enjoy!
Row House Redux

Seeking change in summer 2020, Richmond interior designer Kenneth Byrd sold his Fan neighborhood home, fully furnished no less, due in part to COVID-19 claustrophobia and issues surrounding ongoing protests in the city. For the next year, he stayed with a friend in Church Hill and spent time at his Palm Beach home, but Byrd hated feeling unsettled. Realizing that he wanted to be in Richmond with family and friends, in July 2021 he bought a home that, as it turns out, is also in the Fan. “Home in Richmond is the Fan,” Byrd says.
Smoke Screen

The pages weren’t burned, pulled from school libraries or cast into the proverbial heap of puritanically censored sexually explicit literature. But when a research paper co-authored by Kimberly Bridges, assistant professor of educational leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University, was scrubbed from the Virginia Department of Education’s website in February, it stung.
A Broke Student’s Guide to Richmond Good Cheap Eats

Broke student but wanting to explore the city? You have been eating at the university food hall for awhile and its probably a good time to highlight a few places YOU the students at Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University can enjoy and afford. Here is our (in)complete list of great spots to get decent food at decent prices! If you can think of a few more, let us know in the comments.
Rolling With Power

As the weather cools to a tolerable anything under 90 degrees, cyclists of all ages and abilities long to hear the wind whistling in their ears and their wheels humming below them as they ride. Whether you cruise a sandy boardwalk, white-knuckle a rocky trail or zip through city streets, cycling is great for exercise, socialization or taking in a bit of fresh air.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Richmond overnight. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported six miles west-northwest from Short Pump, and 17 miles northwest of Richmond. (Note: The earthquake was initially reported by the USGS as a 2.4, but it was later downgraded.)
Follow the Glow

Garden Glow is a completely immersive event, with the gardens appearing to be lit from within, and the familiar landscape elements transformed into architectural shapes and soft textures in various colors. The Glow Path is central to it all. This year, the pathway is longer than ever, taking visitors from...
