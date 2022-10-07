Seeking change in summer 2020, Richmond interior designer Kenneth Byrd sold his Fan neighborhood home, fully furnished no less, due in part to COVID-19 claustrophobia and issues surrounding ongoing protests in the city. For the next year, he stayed with a friend in Church Hill and spent time at his Palm Beach home, but Byrd hated feeling unsettled. Realizing that he wanted to be in Richmond with family and friends, in July 2021 he bought a home that, as it turns out, is also in the Fan. “Home in Richmond is the Fan,” Byrd says.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO