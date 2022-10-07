Read full article on original website
Italian Restaurant Frequented By Celebs Brings Cocktail Lounge, Pizzeria To NJ Train Station
An Italian restaurant frequented by celebrities is bringing an upscale pizzeria to a local New Jersey train station, as first reported by NJ Advance Media. Owned by Michael Vitiello, Ristorante MV will be opening Pizzeria Tâton by MV at the Bernardsville Train Station, the outlet said. The concept was recently approved by municipal officials.
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
Thrillist
Chicago Comedy Institution Second City Announces Its First NYC Location
Starting next summer, Williamsburg will be home to one of the country's most iconic comedy theaters. Second City, the Chicago-based comedy institution, will open its doors to NYC audiences to treat them with big laughs. The new location will feature multiple stages, including one for performances and one for students....
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City
NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram. Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above.
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
New York City officials said that a man jumped from The Row hotel in Times Square and was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers on Friday morning
One Upstate Challenger May Dethrone NY’s Haunted Attraction King
For decades, Headless Horseman in Ulster Park has been considered the very best haunted attraction in New York state. To celebrate their 30th anniversary, their new attraction for 2022, The Horseman’s Night of the Shadows, has made numerous top lists of haunted attractions in both New York and the US.
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Register Citizen
Johnny Depp focus of Norwalk Halloween haunted house at SoNo mall
NORWALK — From drag queen witches to haunted houses, there are a number of Halloween-themed events that are set to begin. Starting next weekend, the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts will hold a haunted house in The SoNo Collection mall parking lot. The 30-minute tours, which begin Oct. 14 and continue on weekends until the end of the month, will feature a Johnny Depp theme.
Bronx Zoo opens new ‘Dinosaurs in Darkness’ exhibit
The Bronx Zoo is introducing an exhibit called “Dinosaurs in Darkness” that takes visitors on an interactive journey through prehistoric times.
stupiddope.com
New York City’s Uncle Budd Launches On Demand Weed Delivery App
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
New Netflix thriller ‘The Watcher’ based on true story of New Jersey home
WESTFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — “The Watcher,” a brand-new thriller series on Netflix, is based on a horrifying true tale. The story centers on a family that bought a house in Westfield, New Jersey. They soon began receiving threatening messages from someone who claimed to be watching the house while it was being renovated. PIX11’s John […]
Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.
When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
Dinosaurs in Darkness: ‘It’s pretty scary!’
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Boo at the Zoo is a fall tradition at the Bronx Zoo with pumpkin carving, costumed stilt walkers, magic and mind readers and live vultures, but it just got a whole lot scarier with Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching. It’s the first nighttime immersive Halloween experience at the Bronx zoo. The […]
Barstool's Portnoy Raves About Trendy But Pricey And Maybe Inconvenient Jersey City Pizzeria
The pies go for about $40 and they're only available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy will be the first to say, that price is steep and the hours aren't exactly convenient. But apparently. can get away with it because, well, the food is good....
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
New York City's very own slice of Hollywood history: Upper East Side apartment that once belonged to Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine hits the market for $7.95 MILLION - complete with stunning decor, a cozy fireplace, and its own LIBRARY
A glamorous Upper East Side apartment that once belonged to Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine has hit the market for $7.95 million. The four-bedroom, full-floor apartment sits on the fifth floor of the highly sought-after luxury building in the heart of New York City. Fontaine, who died at the age of...
wild941.com
Criminals Living Nice In NYC Because Of This Lady
Crime has been crazy in New York City but it end up catching up with few people and this one women too. She has been helping out a few gang members in New York City by faking a lot of documents. She was so deep into the helping that she was housing gang members in luxury apartments in NYC.
themonitormmc.com
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
