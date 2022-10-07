ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Game Thread: Wisconsin Football at Northwestern

The Jim Leonhard era gets underway today in Evanston, IL as the Badgers take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Cats come into this game struggling and sitting at 1-4. Wisconsin will look to get this turned around after a two game skid. Things won’t be easy, as Ryan Field is a place Wisconsin has struggled in recent years. The Badgers have won just one of their last seven contests at Ryan Field.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Is anyone still wondering why Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst?

Understandably, outsiders who aren’t intimately familiar with the current state of Wisconsin’s football program were shocked when the Badgers parted ways with coach Paul Chryst last week. Chryst seemed as airtight as a coach can get — a Madison native and Wisconsin alum who won 72% of his...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Evanston, IL
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Evanston, IL
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Evanston, IL
Football
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Matchup to watch vs Northwestern Wildcats

The Wisconsin Badgers have had a whirlwind of a season, as they dropped to 2-3 following an embarrassing loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. In a surprising move, the Badgers fired head coach Paul Chryst, effectively ending his tenure after a 67-26 record through seven seasons. Now, with emotions likely...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Depth Chart and Injury Report vs Northwestern Wildcats

The Wisconsin Badgers released their annual weekly depth chart and injury report, which didn’t change too much despite the several injuries to key players last week, perhaps sparking some optimism on that front ahead of Week 6. Here is the depth chart and injury report against the Northwestern Wildcats:
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Other sports besides football

Football is great, but the Badgers do have lots of other sports. Would it be possible for either the blog writers or even membbers of community to do some write up. I'm not going to tune into volleyball, but I did enjoy last year reading the articles about it. Same could be said for some of the other under the radar sports.
MADISON, WI
mywalworthcounty.com

Headed to state!

The Elkhorn girls tennis team posted a first in school history Oct. 5, winning the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton sectional to qualify for team state in Madison. The Lady Elks also advanced No. 1 singles player Parker Christensen, No. 2 singles player Alexandria Trost and the No. 2 doubles team of Taylor Hansen and Ella Wallace automatically to the WIAA state individual Tennis tournament. In addition, the No. 1 doubles team of Lauryn Krober and Peyton Williams were added as special qualifiers.
ELKHORN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Northwestern#The Northwestern Wildcats#Badgers
WISN

Girl quarterback starts Pewaukee High School's homecoming game

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
PEWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Friday Night Football Blitz: Week 8

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Week 8 of Friday Football Blitz, the Darlington Red Birds took on the Belleville Wildcats. The Red Birds were victorious in the end, winning 34-24. Last week’s Game of the Week was Columbus facing off against Lodi.
BELLEVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots

RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy