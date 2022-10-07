Read full article on original website
The Jim Leonhard era gets underway today in Evanston, IL as the Badgers take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Cats come into this game struggling and sitting at 1-4. Wisconsin will look to get this turned around after a two game skid. Things won’t be easy, as Ryan Field is a place Wisconsin has struggled in recent years. The Badgers have won just one of their last seven contests at Ryan Field.
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
Wisconsin could be without one of its running back pieces for a while. According to Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, running back Chez Mellusi sustained an injury in the win over Northwestern. Potrykus reported it as an “apparent serious injury” for Mellusi. It appears to be...
Understandably, outsiders who aren’t intimately familiar with the current state of Wisconsin’s football program were shocked when the Badgers parted ways with coach Paul Chryst last week. Chryst seemed as airtight as a coach can get — a Madison native and Wisconsin alum who won 72% of his...
The Wisconsin Badgers have had a whirlwind of a season, as they dropped to 2-3 following an embarrassing loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. In a surprising move, the Badgers fired head coach Paul Chryst, effectively ending his tenure after a 67-26 record through seven seasons. Now, with emotions likely...
The Red team came away victorious in Sunday's Red-White scrimmage at the Kohl Center, winning 55-51.
When Jim Leonhard got off the bus for the first time as interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, he walked toward Ryan Field feeling calmer than he had at any point throughout the week. That makes sense. Leonhard took over the program last Sunday after UW officials...
The Northwestern Wildcats (1-5), led by head coach Pat Fitzgerald, are having a frustrating season and it does not look to get better anytime soon. Northwestern started the season with a 31-28 win over Nebraska in Week 0 in Ireland but has proceeded to lose five consecutive games. The Wildcats...
The Wisconsin Badgers released their annual weekly depth chart and injury report, which didn’t change too much despite the several injuries to key players last week, perhaps sparking some optimism on that front ahead of Week 6. Here is the depth chart and injury report against the Northwestern Wildcats:
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Northwestern Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Neither Northwestern nor Wisconsin could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one. The...
Other sports besides football
Football is great, but the Badgers do have lots of other sports. Would it be possible for either the blog writers or even membbers of community to do some write up. I'm not going to tune into volleyball, but I did enjoy last year reading the articles about it. Same could be said for some of the other under the radar sports.
The Elkhorn girls tennis team posted a first in school history Oct. 5, winning the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton sectional to qualify for team state in Madison. The Lady Elks also advanced No. 1 singles player Parker Christensen, No. 2 singles player Alexandria Trost and the No. 2 doubles team of Taylor Hansen and Ella Wallace automatically to the WIAA state individual Tennis tournament. In addition, the No. 1 doubles team of Lauryn Krober and Peyton Williams were added as special qualifiers.
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Week 8 of Friday Football Blitz, the Darlington Red Birds took on the Belleville Wildcats. The Red Birds were victorious in the end, winning 34-24. Last week’s Game of the Week was Columbus facing off against Lodi.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
MADISON, Wis. — And then there were eight. Eight products have moved to the next round of voting to become this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. This year’s contest, put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, is the seventh search to find the most interesting product made in the Badger State.
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
