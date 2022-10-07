Elisabeth Krohn did not want to change anything at her recently acquired flat in Regent’s Park in London. Her brief to designer Ben Pentreath was that he should work with what was already in place. Namely, the Versailles-style neoclassical interior architecture, all good quality and which had been commissioned in the 1990s by Francophile residents. “She told us, ‘I don’t want to rip it all out.’ That had my full respect,” Pentreath explains. Still, he was not a fan of the striving envelope—“I kept my trap shut”—finding the atmosphere fussy and, in the case of the kitchen molding, “a bit busy.” The effect was too formal, in his mind, for the 30-something Krohn, a fashion journalist who is the founder, editor in chief, and creative director of Sabat, an award-winning zine for modern young witches. Yes, witches, or what she once described as “the darker side of femininity.”

