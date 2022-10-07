Read full article on original website
Related
Peek Inside a 15th-Century Normandy Manor Brought Back to Vibrant Life
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Buying a chateau in France requires an immense amount of patience. First, to close the deal—because there is almost always a complicated backstory....
Step Inside a Bewitching London Flat Designed by Ben Pentreath
Elisabeth Krohn did not want to change anything at her recently acquired flat in Regent’s Park in London. Her brief to designer Ben Pentreath was that he should work with what was already in place. Namely, the Versailles-style neoclassical interior architecture, all good quality and which had been commissioned in the 1990s by Francophile residents. “She told us, ‘I don’t want to rip it all out.’ That had my full respect,” Pentreath explains. Still, he was not a fan of the striving envelope—“I kept my trap shut”—finding the atmosphere fussy and, in the case of the kitchen molding, “a bit busy.” The effect was too formal, in his mind, for the 30-something Krohn, a fashion journalist who is the founder, editor in chief, and creative director of Sabat, an award-winning zine for modern young witches. Yes, witches, or what she once described as “the darker side of femininity.”
Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million
A $250 million NYC penthouse just hit the market, becoming the most expensive home in the US. At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, located within the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower on Billionaires' Row. Take a look inside the apartment, which boasts 17,545 square feet...
Take a Look Inside Cher’s Palatial Malibu Estate
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. Forget “turning back time.” If we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tatler.com
Inside the historic, ultra-glamorous London manor you've never heard of
When Lord Leighton died in 1986, he left in his wake a house of magnificent proportion. Leighton House, the Arts and Crafts manor designed by architect George Aitchison, was blue and glittering, complete with Arab tiles, gold mosaic friezes and opulent oriental-inspired ceilings. For more than a century, it has been a museum of extraordinary interiors and Leighton's famous artwork.
The Mona Lisa is voted the greatest artwork of all time: Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece tops poll of British art lovers, followed by Van Gogh's Sunflowers and the Sistine Chapel ceiling by Michelangelo
The Mona Lisa has been voted the greatest artwork of all time while the work of two British artists made it into art lovers' top five works, a poll has revealed. The survey found that the majority of Brits still consider the classics to be the greatest works of art, and that two thirds consider themselves 'art lovers'.
Playful Whimsy Meets Midcentury-Modern Style Inside This 1960s Los Angeles Home
Sometimes the best client-designer relationships begin as friendships. Such was the case for creative craft influencer Amy Tangerine and architect Dan Brunn of DBA. “I met Dan’s sister back in the early 2000s at one of P. Diddy’s Fashion Week shows in New York,” recalls Amy. “Fast forward to years after I moved to LA, she brought Dan to one of my birthday parties. Since then, his aesthetic has been something I’ve admired and carefully watched evolve.” After years of mutual admiration and several how-do-we-work-together conversations, an opportunity finally presented itself in the form of Amy’s 1965 midcentury Los Angeles hilltop home.
Inside Rihanna’s $6.6 Million Hollywood Hills Villa Featuring Movie Theater and Gym (PHOTOS)
Rihanna has sold one of her many properties in California. The billionaire's $6.6 million Hollywood Hills villa is over 7,000 square feet and features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The Mediterranean-style villa sits on half an acre and features chandeliers, a tiled fireplace and penthouse-style primary retreat. It also has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Rare $50 M. Piet Mondrian is Poised to Break Auction Records at Sotheby’s Next Month
Piet Mondrian, the groundbreaking Dutch Modernist, is having a moment this fall. A new biography, Piet Mondrian: A Life, was released to rave reviews last month, and a retrospective marking the 150th anniversary of his birth is up—at least for a few more days— at the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen, Switzerland. Now, Sotheby’s has just announced a star lot by the artist that will feature in its modern art evening sale in New York on November 14. That work will be Mondrian’s grid painting, Composition No II (1930), which is dominated by a red square. The work carries an estimate “in excess of $50 million,”...
Larry David Buys Traditional-Style Montecito Home for $7.6 Million
Comedian and television icon Larry David is the latest celebrity to trade one Montecito estate for another in the lucrative buy-and-sell game that A-listers love to play in the well-to-do California town. After profiting on the $6.9 million sale of the French Normandy-style cottage that he bought earlier this year, the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator just bought another Montecito home for $7.6 million–$600,000 over the asking price, according to Dirt.
Why One Fifth Avenue Is Still One of NYC’s Most Star-Studded and Desirable Buildings
Earlier this year, an apartment in the historic Greenwich Village building One Fifth Avenue was scooped up less than twenty-four hours after being listed. That the $7 million unit was a full-floor apartment on the 25th floor with 360-degree views of New York City no doubt helped expedite the rapid sale. But it’s the location in one of the neighborhood’s most coveted addresses, some would say, that really moved things at wig-snatching speed.
November 2022 Editor’s Letter
The uniting thread in this issue, themed “Reinventing Tradition,” is a reverence for history—but not a yearning for the past. The beautiful Connecticut house on our cover is a prime example of “new/old” style, and I appreciate the clarity of the words that owner Dee Salomon uses above to express the distinction. Salomon turned to designer Bastien Halard, scion of an artistic French family, to realize her vision for the elegant ground-up structure on the Housatonic River. “It’s timeless,” says Halard. “Not totally modern—there’s a traditional touch to it.”
Inside Emily Ratajkowski’s New ’70s-Inspired SoHo Office
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski is starting fresh. The model founded a swimwear line, Inamorata, in 2017 along with her friend Kat Mendenhall. Since then, the...
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
hypebeast.com
Moncler Celebrate 70th Anniversary with Worldwide 'The Extraordinary Expedition' Event
Birthed in the southeastern French town of Monestier-de-Clermont in 1952,. has set its mark as a pioneer in the outerwear space. The brand’s 70th anniversary has seen them celebrate with a multifaceted approach, from its memorable “Extraordinary Forever” campaign to a fashion film dictating its lengthy history. Now, Moncler embarks on a new journey, taking a trip around the world for its The Extraordinary Expedition event that dictates its seven-decade-long heritage.
EMILY PRESCOTT: Hello, my name is Michael Caine and get my photo out of your window! Hollywood legend sues London estate agent for using his image without permission
Sir Michael Caine is calling in his lawyers after an estate agent used his image and a reference to a classic line in one of his films to advertise its business – without his permission. The actor was not happy to hear that Marsh & Parsons had used his...
Evo’s New Yacht Features a Nifty Stern Platform That Can Move Above and Below the Water
Evo’s newest yacht is apparently going where no 40-footer has gone before. The sporty new R4XT is equipped with a multifunctional platform aft that has not yet appeared on a day boat of this size, according to the Italian yard. The newcomer builds upon the successful Evo R4 and shares the same sleek, racy lines as its predecessor. Like the entire Evo range, the 43-footer is highly customizable in terms of both layout and decor. It also has the same Transformer-style stern as some of Evo’s previous models that opens up on both sides. What sets this vessel apart, however, is...
Parachute Home Launches Living Room Furniture Collection on the Heels of Their Bed Frame Success
After eight years of transforming our bedrooms and bathrooms, Parachute Home is now launching a 15-piece living room collection. This release marks the brand’s first foray into the world of furniture beyond the bedroom. The Los Angeles–based home brand found success last year with its inaugural furniture line of upholstered bed frames, wooden nightstands, and sculptural benches, so broadening its offerings to include sink-right-in sofas, statement coffee tables, and lamps was an obvious next step.
Architectural Digest
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
Comments / 0