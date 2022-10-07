Read full article on original website
Olivia Rae Fernandez Cole
2d ago
Happy to hear more of that crap is off the streets. Every little but helps. Now just pray the cops aren’t corrupt and put it back out on the street. 🤞🏻
IceAxe
2d ago
Life in prison for anybody involved traffic this poison!
Carol Eads
2d ago
and we can all thank jobama for this crap coming overt the border🤬🤬🤬
NBCMontana
Information wanted on person who damaged vehicle in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking people to identify a suspect in an ongoing investigation. Video footage from last Saturday shows a person in Woods Bay approaching a car. Authorities said the suspect threw rocks through the windshield and onto the hood of the vehicle.
NBCMontana
Polson man arrested for luring teen to his home
MISSOULA, Mont. — Scott Johnson, 59, was arrested for attempting to lure a 16-year-old girl to his home in Polson by offering her money. Polson police determined the the crime of “sexual abuse of children by enticing, coercing, or encouraging a child under 16 to engage in sexual conduct” had been committed.
Whitefish Pilot
New charge filed against man linked to Whitefish shooting last May
Prosecutors have filed an additional charge against a Rollins man accused of firing a gun in downtown Whitefish in May, allegedly connecting him to two other incidents involving gunfire that same night. Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, initially was brought up on a felony criminal endangerment charge following the May 14...
Flathead Beacon
Local Leaders Meet to Discuss Increase in Homelessness
Members of the community, public officials and representatives from across Flathead County met on Oct. 6 at the Flathead Warming Center to address the growing homelessness crisis in the valley. The meeting, which was facilitated by Kyle Waterman, current chair of the education and outreach committee for Collaborative Housing Solutions of Northwest Montana, brought together numerous nonprofit groups and sought to begin a conversation surrounding how the valley can better address the needs of its unhoused residents. Advocates outlined a vision for the valley’s future that includes improved mental health, addiction and housing services, as well as streamlined public communications about available resources and a reduced dependency on law enforcement to respond to homelessness concerns.
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
Flathead Beacon
Promises Made, Promises Broken
During Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist’s initial campaign for office in 2010, she told the Daily Inter Lake, “you eliminate risk when you follow the rules.” She also promised county government would not “get between You and Your kids.” My how things have changed. The commissioners through their Library Board appointments are now mandating government interference with the fundamental right to parent in Flathead County. Under the auspices of “protecting children,” the Library Board with the full support of the county commissioners is reviewing books with an eye towards banning those they unilaterally determine children should not have access to.
Community discusses rise in homelessness in Flathead County
Community leaders, business owners and first responders met in Kalispell Thursday morning at the Flathead Warming Center to have a real conversation about homelessness in Flathead County.
Fairfield Sun Times
Smoke from a prescribed burn will be visible from around the Flathead Valley
KALISPELL, Mont. - Smoke from a prescribed burn directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort Monday will be highly visible from around the Flathead Valley. The Tally Lake Ranger District is planning the burn for Monday, Oct. 10, dependent on current and expected weather, fuel moisture, and smoke dispersion. A...
Flathead Beacon
James McMurtry’s Western Tour Headed for Whitefish
Acclaimed rock and Americana singer-songwriter James McMurtry is headed for Whitefish and the Great Northern Bar and Grill later this month as part of a tour that will take him from his home state of Texas throughout the west. In a rented van loaded up with bandmates, guitars and equipment,...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Approves Eight-Story Parking Garage Project
A proposal to build a $9.2 million, eight-story parking garage with 78 multifamily units and commercial space is moving forward in Kalispell after the city council on Oct. 3 approved multiple resolutions and a conditional use permit that will support the project, despite opposition from some residents and business owners.
Post Register
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Flathead Beacon
Columbia Falls Council Approves Hotel Development
The Columbia Falls City Council has approved a planned unit development (PUD) for the construction of what will be the city’s second hotel. The development, submitted in a July application by Mick Ruis and Ruis Holdings under the name “Staying at the Ruis” will be built on a plot of land at 230 Highway 2 East that is already zoned for commercial use, and currently houses the Glacier Inn Motel, which is expected to remain on the property. The hotel will be built on 1.1 acres of a 1.67-acre plot. The four-story hotel will be 54,112 square feet and have 65 rooms.
VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Chases After Truck Outside Browning, MT
VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Chases After Truck Outside Browning, MT Bears Video ...
U.S. Air Force fighter jets take to the skies over Bigfork
Two U.S. Air Force fighter jets flew over Bigfork's football field on Friday marking the first flyover in over a decade for a high school event.
NBCMontana
Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
406mtsports.com
'He just makes plays': A 3-touchdown performance by Manu Melo leads No. 2 Helena past Flathead
Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead is running out of ways to describe wide receiver Manu Melo. But after the way the junior performed in the 34-7 win for the Bengals over Kalispell Flathead, he'll have to keep trying. "He just makes plays," Broadhead said. "He just sees the field...
406mtsports.com
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
