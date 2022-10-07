During Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist’s initial campaign for office in 2010, she told the Daily Inter Lake, “you eliminate risk when you follow the rules.” She also promised county government would not “get between You and Your kids.” My how things have changed. The commissioners through their Library Board appointments are now mandating government interference with the fundamental right to parent in Flathead County. Under the auspices of “protecting children,” the Library Board with the full support of the county commissioners is reviewing books with an eye towards banning those they unilaterally determine children should not have access to.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO