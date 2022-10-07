Read full article on original website
Kathleen Struve
Kathleen A. Struve, 72, of Sheboygan passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday,. October 5, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan. She was born October 5, 1950, in. Sheboygan to the late Jacob and Alice (Walk) Weber. Kathleen graduated from North High School with the Class...
Richard Romaine
Richard Romaine, 88, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away Monday, October 5, 2022, at St. Nicholas. Hospital. Richard was born in Kewaskum, WI on June 16, 1934, to the late Elwyn and Edna (Guth) Romaine. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcasting...
Frederick Klauck
Frederick “Fred” Klauck, age 86 of Sheboygan passed away Wednesday October. 5, 2022. Fred was born May 26, 1936, in Kiel to the late Walter and Edna. (Heckenlaible) Klauck. Fred was a graduate of Kiel High School, where he was an. accomplished three sport athlete. Following graduation Fred...
Genevieve Regan
Genevieve “Jenny” Regan passed away peacefully at Harvest Home Assisted Living on the 6th day of October 2022. She was 93 years old. Jenny was born in Sheboygan, WI on January 4, 1929, the daughter of Anton and Victoria Cykana. She graduated from Central High in 1947. After high school graduation, she attended Sheboygan County Normal School and became an elementary school teacher.
Sandra Wright
Sandra Wright, age 79, of Sheboygan passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sharon S. Richardson. She was born in Sheboygan on August 22, 1943, to the late Stanley and Delores (Derus) Gehr. She. attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School, class of 1961. After.
Edward Thiessen
Ed the Barber “Edward Thiessen” passed away at his home on Saturday, October 1, 2022 surrounded by. his wife Sharon and sons Chuck and Paul after a long and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 78. Eddie was born September 13, 1944 in Illinois. He graduated...
Saturday Crash Leaves One in Critical Condition
A man is in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening just north of Lakeland University. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says it was around 6:45 when a car heading south on County Highway “M” was struck by a car at the intersection with County Highway “FF”. The Eastbound car struck the rear of the southbound car, causing it to lose control, spin off into the ditch, and strike a utility pole.
Waukesha Christmas Parade Case Continues
WAUKESHA, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – We could get our first look at the Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect’s defense strategy. The judge in the case gave Darrell Brooks Jr. til the end of the day today to produce his witness list. Brooks is acting as his own lawyer, and didn’t...
Curative Testing at UW Green Bay – Sheboygan Campus to Close Permanently in One Week
In another sign of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its prominence, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health has announced that the Curative COVID-19 Testing Site at the UW Green Bay – Sheboygan Campus will be permanently closing on Friday, October 14th. They DPH advised that those needing a COVID-19 test to examine the testing options published at their website here.
Tenant Training Offered to Area Renters – Landlord Registration Also Underway
Knowing your rights and responsibilities as a renter can mean more housing security. Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Sheboygan is offering a class that can teach you what you need to know to be a smart renter. The free Rent Smart Tenant Training Class will be held from 4 until...
