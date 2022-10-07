Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Bob Lotane shutters Our Tallahassee, eyes new media venture
Our Tallahassee boasted as a ‘progressive’ outlet and was critical of Mayor John Dailey. Our Tallahassee, a capital city political news site, is closing down to launch a new product on Tallahassee politics. The site, a progressive media outlet that often sides with City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
fsunews.com
Grow Tallahassee endorsed candidates outspend opponents by nearly double
Pro-business, developer-backed Grow Tallahassee Political Committee has been a key player in a number of tempestuous local races this election cycle. According to Grow Tallahassee’s website, the political committee describes itself as a “local non-profit organization aiming to promote economic development and growth within the greater Tallahassee – Leon County region.”
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — From one room to No. 1
Florida A&M University — one of the nation’s best-known historical Black colleges — celebrated its 135th birthday this past week. But the good news doesn’t end there. Good Morning America will film from FAMU’s campus during homecoming. Homecoming Week begins Oct. 22, and GMA will...
Prosecutors seek third indictment in Lynn Haven case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There were major developments in the Lynn Haven corruption trial Friday afternoon. It appears the government intends to drop several charges against former Lynn Haven Mayor, Margo Anderson, so they can try her and Pheonix Construction owner, James Finch, only one time. Anderson and Finch are accused of conspiring to […]
franklincounty.news
County enacts emergency burn ban
Franklin County commissioners have enacted an emergency ban on open burning, effective at 11 a.m. Friday. The ban follows a 115-acre fire at Indian Pass earlier in the week, which included a structure fire Friday morning, as well as a 10-acre fire in Tate’s Hell off Lake Morality Road Thursday afternoon. All these blazes were contained. with no injuries and minimal loss of propoerty, by the Florida Forest Service and area firefighters.
WATCH: Bonfire explodes at Florida high school’s homecoming
A Florida deputy was lucky to escape uninjured after a bonfire at a high school's homecoming exploded immediately after he lit it.
Attorneys seek to limit evidence at Lynn Haven corruption trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As the first trial in the Lynn Haven corruption case draws near the attorneys are wrangling over what issues and evidence the jury will be allowed to hear. Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch and former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson are accused of bribery, fraud, and lying to the FBI. […]
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
fsunews.com
Clyde's Before Dark: Managing one of Tallahassee's top night clubs
Tallahassee’s college students are under constant stress. From exams, to work, to finding a job after graduation, it can feel like the pressure never ends at times. Luckily, Tallahassee's night includes several local spots where students can unwind after a long day of classes. Right in the heart of Downtown Tallahassee sits a staple of the city's going out scene: Clyde’s and Costello’s. Since 1976, students have been able to unwind at the club, dance by the DJ booth and socialize, all under hanging statues of the iconic Blues Brothers.
WCTV
Drug trafficking charges against Gadsden County man dropped
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Cocaine trafficking charges against Michael Hatten have just been dropped, Gadsden County court records show. Hatten was arrested in July after a joint narcotics investigation by FDLE, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Court records show both felony...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The wind and some clouds likely kept the temperatures a little warmer in some locations Sunday morning, but it will all warm up into the 80s again for Sunday with a few locations potentially hitting the mid 80s inland. The cold front that passed through the area late Saturday was to the south of the Big Bend Sunday morning, which will leave high pressure to control our weather for at least the first part of the new work week.
Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
WCTV
One person injured during an assault near Jack McLean Park in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a person was injured in an incident involving a weapon near Jack McLean Park Thursday night. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 2900 Block of Garfield Street. According to TPD, one person was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
thefamuanonline.com
Nike’s new FAMU sneaker sells out quickly
Nike, a multinational corporation that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, visited Tallahassee Friday to give FAMU its very own Nike Dunk Low. Florida A&M University and Nike signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 that covers athletic footwear, uniforms and clothing for FAMU athletes. The event took place at the APB store on Gaines Street, and the line extended down Gaines with over 2,000 attendees.
WATCH: Full comments from Mike Norvell after FSU's second half meltdown
The Seminoles were outscored 16-0 over the final two quarters.
